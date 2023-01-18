RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-23 for 480000 Vacancies: Registration Last Date Tomorrow

Registrations for RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-2023 are closing tomorrow. Candidates who wish to apply for the 48000 vacancies for Primary & Upper Primary teacher posts must apply before the deadline.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-23: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is closing its registration window for RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-2023 tomorrow. Candidates who wish to apply for the 48000 vacancies for Primary & Upper Primary Teacher posts are advised to apply by tomorrow.

Once the registration window is closed, candidates will not get a chance to apply for the RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-2023

There are as many as 48000 open positions and 22790 are in non-TSP areas and the remaining 6018 are in the TSP area. For Level 1 and Level 2 Positions in Primary and Upper Primary Schools, candidates will be sought out.

Candidates who wish to seek further information can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and application process below.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023



Level 1: Graduated with a 2-year diploma after passing the 12th grade with a 45% grade point average or with a 50% grade point average and the 4-year B.El.Ed.

Level 2: Graduation, 2-year Elementary Education Diploma, or 50% in graduation/postgraduate work; B.Ed. or Graduate with 45%; B.Ed. or 12th with 50%; B.El.Ed. or 12th with 50%; BA/B.Sc.Ed., BAEd/B.Sc.Ed., or Graduation with B.Ed. with Special Education; Post-Graduate with 55%; integrated B.Ed.-M.

How to Apply for the RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment

Eligible candidates must go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the RSMSSB's official website, to submit an application for the Teacher Recruitment 2022. Now, select the Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 link from the homepage. Enter the login information and press "submit." Candidates have to complete the application and pay the required application fees. Then the candidates must press the "Submit" button and the application will be submitted automatically.. Candidates must not forget to save a hard copy of the page for future use and download it.

The RSMSSB Primary Teacher Registration period started on December 21, 2022, and tomorrow i.e., January 19, 2023 will be the last date of registration. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of a test and it is scheduled to be conducted from 25-28 February 2023.