RSMSSB Final Result 2023 OUT: Download, Merit List/Cut off PDF For Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) Posts Here

RSMSSB Final Result 2023 Out: RSMSSB has announced the Upper Primary School Teacher(L-2) 2022 (Urdu) result on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check merit list, cut off download link.

RSMSSB Upper Primary School Teacher Final Result 2023 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on September 18, 2023 has released the final result of the posts of Upper Primary School Teacher(L-2) 2022 (Urdu) on its official website.

All those students appeared in the various rounds of selection process for the Upper Primary School Teacher(L-2) 2022 (Urdu) posts can download their result from the official website of RSMSSB-https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RSMSSB Upper Primary School Teacher Final Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RSMSSB Upper Primary School Teacher Final Result 2023

It is noted that RSMSSB has conducted the written exam for recruitment of the posts of Upper Primary School Teacher(L-2) 2022 (Urdu) for class 6 to 9 across the state. A number of candidates appeared in the major recruitment drive launched across the state.

Candidates qualified in the written exam appeared in the document verification round as per the selection process of the posts.

How to Download RSMSSB Provisional Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board, i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and go to 'News & Notifications' section

Step 2: Click on 'Upper Primary School Teacher(L-2) 2022 (Urdu):Final Recommendation of Selected Candidates' on the home page

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Upper Primary School Teacher Result PDF

Step 4: Open the pdf and check the roll numbers of selected candidates.

The Commission has also released the category wise cut off marks for the Upper Primary School Teacher(L-2) 2022 (Urdu) on its official website. You can check the category wise cut off marks/final cut off marks on the official website.