RSMSSB VDO Exam Date 2021 Released for Village Development Officer and Others @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the tentative exam date for Village Development Officer 2021 and Computer 2021 post on its official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details.

RSMSSB VDO Exam Date 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the tentative exam date for Village Development Officer 2021 and Computer 2021. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the exam date schedule available on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has decided to conduct the prelims examination for Village Development Officer 2021 on 27/28 December 2021. Commission will conduct the Computer 2021 on 19 December 2021.

It is noted that Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the job notification to recruit the 3896 vacancies of Village Development Officer. Candidates having degree from a recognized University with age limit 18 to 40 years have applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has also invited online application for the 250 posts of Computer on its official website. Candidates having degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics and a degree/diploma/certificate in computer have applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state. The selection for the Computer is based on the performance of the candidates in written test and interview.

All such candidates who have applied for the Village Development Officer 2021 and Computer 2021 can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RSMSSB VDO/Computer Exam Date 2021