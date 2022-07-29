RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Gram Vikas Adhikari Final Answer Key, and Cut Off PDF

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Gram Vikas Adhikari Selection List PDF below.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the main exam resul for Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development. A list containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates is available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.  The board has also released the RSMSSB VDO Final Answer Key  on the official websiteThe candidates will be required to click on RSMSSB VDO Link in order to check the result.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result Download Link

RSMSSB VDO Final Answer Key Download Link

RSMSSB VDO Cut-Off Marks 2022

The board has announced the category-wise cut-off marks in the table given below:

Category Cut-Off Marks
GEN Gen 97.6106
Fem 79.2304
WD 25.7961
DV 56.3099
SC Gen 86.1070
Fem 63.7062
WD 10.7206
DV -
ST Gen 61.4761
Fem 51.1654
WD 0.2002
DV 23.1744

Candidates who found their roll number in the list will be required to appear for Document and Eligibility Verification 

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Result 2022 ?

The candidates can follow simple steps to download the result from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification

Step 3: Download RSMSSB VDO Mains Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

RSMSSB conducted the prelims exam on 27 and 28 December 2021 and the Result was announced on 12 April 2022 on the official website i.e. rsmssb.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates were called for RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam which was conducted on 09 July 2022. On July 13, the board uploaded the tentative answer key on the official website and objections were invited from 15 July to 17 July 2022.

 

FAQ

What is RSMSSB VDO Cut Off Marks for General Category ?

Gen - 97.6106, Fem - 79.2304, WD - 25.7961 and DV- 56.3099

What is RSMSSB VDO DV Date ?

The DV date shall be announced later.

Is RSMSSB VDO Result Released ?

Yes
