RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Gram Vikas Adhikari Final Answer Key, and Cut Off PDF

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the main exam resul for Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development. A list containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates is available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also released the RSMSSB VDO Final Answer Key on the official websiteThe candidates will be required to click on RSMSSB VDO Link in order to check the result.
RSMSSB VDO Mains Result Download Link
RSMSSB VDO Final Answer Key Download Link
RSMSSB VDO Cut-Off Marks 2022
The board has announced the category-wise cut-off marks in the table given below:
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|GEN
|Gen
|97.6106
|Fem
|79.2304
|WD
|25.7961
|DV
|56.3099
|SC
|Gen
|86.1070
|Fem
|63.7062
|WD
|10.7206
|DV
|-
|ST
|Gen
|61.4761
|Fem
|51.1654
|WD
|0.2002
|DV
|23.1744
Candidates who found their roll number in the list will be required to appear for Document and Eligibility Verification
How to Download RSMSSB VDO Result 2022 ?
The candidates can follow simple steps to download the result from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification
Step 3: Download RSMSSB VDO Mains Result PDF
Step 4: Check roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates
RSMSSB conducted the prelims exam on 27 and 28 December 2021 and the Result was announced on 12 April 2022 on the official website i.e. rsmssb.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates were called for RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam which was conducted on 09 July 2022. On July 13, the board uploaded the tentative answer key on the official website and objections were invited from 15 July to 17 July 2022.