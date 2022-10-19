RUHS Recruitment 2022 for 840 Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @ruhsraj.org

RUHS Recruitment 2022: Directorate, Medical, Health & Family Welfare Services, Govt. of Rajasthan is looking is hiring 840 Medical Officers. Check How to Apply, Qualification, Age Limit, and Other Posts.

RUHS Recruitment 2022: Directorate, Medical, Health & Family Welfare Services, Govt. of Rajasthan has published a notification for the recruitment of Medical Officers (Medical) under Rajasthan Medical Service. The government will fill up 840 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 06 November 2022. The correction in the application can be done between 10 and 13 November 2022.

The candidates can check essential qualification/ experience, reservations, post details, salary, schedule of examination and other terms/ conditions in the PDF link given below:

RUHS MO Recruitment Notification Download

RUHS MO Recruitment Online Application Link

Eligibility Criteria for RUHS MO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

MBBS and RMC registration (Permanent)

RUHS MO Age Limit:

Minimum - 22 years

Maximum - 45 years

RUHS MO Salary:

Rs. 15600 & 39100

How to Apply for RUHS MO Recruitment 2022 ?

