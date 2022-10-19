RUHS Recruitment 2022 for 840 Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @ruhsraj.org

RUHS Recruitment 2022: Directorate, Medical, Health & Family Welfare Services, Govt. of Rajasthan has published a notification for the recruitment of Medical Officers (Medical) under Rajasthan Medical Service. The government will fill up 840 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 06 November 2022. The correction in the application can be done between 10 and 13 November 2022.
The candidates can check essential qualification/ experience, reservations, post details, salary, schedule of examination and other terms/ conditions in the PDF link given below:
RUHS MO Recruitment Notification Download
RUHS MO Recruitment Online Application Link
Eligibility Criteria for RUHS MO Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
MBBS and RMC registration (Permanent)
RUHS MO Age Limit:
- Minimum - 22 years
- Maximum - 45 years
RUHS MO Salary:
Rs. 15600 & 39100
How to Apply for RUHS MO Recruitment 2022 ?
- Open RUHS Website - https://www.ruhsraj.org and go to “Medical Officer Direct Recruitment Examination 2022” button.
- Click on the “REGISTER” button
- After registration, login into your account
- Fill details in, “Personal Details, Qualification Details, Employment Details, Information Details Tabs”
- Upload Documents
- Pay Application Fee
- You may take print out of the Application Form by clicking on Print button or using ctrl+p button on the top of page on Applicant Details Tab