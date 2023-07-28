RUHS Bsc Nursing Result 2023: Direct Link to Downland Paramedical List at ruhsraj.org

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will soon release the B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2023 on its official website. Check here for steps to download RUHS result 2023.

RUHS Bsc Nursing Result 2023 : The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will soon release the B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2023 on its official website. RUHS has conducted the B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam on July 23, 2023 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam can be able to check their result on the official website of RUHS-ruhsraj.org, once it is uploaded.

RUHS BSc Nursing Result 2023

Alternatively the RUHS Bsc Nursing Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link after providing the login credentials to the link given below.

RUHS Paramedical Result 2023: Overview

Organisation Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Name of exam` RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2023 Course Name B.Sc Nursing Written exam held on July 23 , 2023 Result Status Awaited Notification Type Result Official Website ruhsraj.org

A number of candidates appeared in the B.Sc. Nursing entrance exam which was conducted on July 23, 2023. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are waiting for the RUHS BSc Nursing Result 2023 to be declared so that they can get to know about their marks.

How To Download RUHS Bsc Nursing Result 2023?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS)-ruhsraj.org Go to the home page and select the Admission button and further select the B.Sc Nursing Admission. Now click the result link and proceed further for the login page. Now provide your credentials including login ID and Password to the link. Download the scorecard and use it for the counselling process.

What after RUHS Bsc Nursing Result 2023?

All those students who appeared for the BSc Nursing exams conducted by RUHS, will be able to check their result as well as the merit list and cut-off marks for their chance to get admission in desired colleges. Candidates qualified in the exam will have to appear for next counselling round as per the process for the Nursing courses.

