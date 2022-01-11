RVUNL JE Result 2021 Released @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RVUNL JE Result 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited on energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

RVUNL JE Result 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has uploaded the Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical Result 2021 on energy.rajasthan.gov.in. The computer-based written competitive exam was held conducted on 11 December 2021. Those who appeared in this exam can download RUVNL Result from this page through RUVNL JE Result Link below:

RVUNL JE Result Download Link

Candidates can check the steps to download the result and other details below:

How to Download RVUNL JE Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of RVUNL - energy.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage click on the result link Download Rajasthan JE Result 2021 Take a print out of the print-out of the result

Candidates who are qualified in the online exam will be called for the qualifying Typing Test. Speed Test will be conducted in Hindi & English languages on the Computer machine. The test will be for 15 minutes.