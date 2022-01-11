JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RVUNL JE Result 2021 Released @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RVUNL JE Result 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited on energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

Created On: Jan 11, 2022 19:30 IST
RVUNL JE Result 2021
RVUNL JE Result 2021

RVUNL JE Result 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has uploaded the Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical Result 2021 on energy.rajasthan.gov.in. The computer-based written competitive exam was held conducted on 11 December 2021. Those who appeared in this exam can download RUVNL Result  from this page through RUVNL JE Result Link below:

RVUNL JE Result Download Link

Candidates can check the steps to download the result and other details below:

How to Download RVUNL JE Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website of RVUNL - energy.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. On the homepage click on the result link
  3. Download Rajasthan JE Result 2021
  4. Take a print out of the print-out of the result

Candidates who are qualified in the online exam will be called for the qualifying Typing Test. Speed Test will be conducted in Hindi & English languages on the Computer machine. The test will be for 15 minutes.

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.