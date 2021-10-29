RVUNL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 Released @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam from 8 Nov, Direct Link Here

RVUNL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), Jaipur has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant in State Power Companies in Rajasthan. The candidates who applied for RVUNL Junior Assistant Exam 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of RVUNL.i.e.energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the board is going to conduct the recruitment exam from 8 November to 14 November 2021. The candidates can check the exam schedule on their admit card. The candidates are advised to read all instructions while appearing for the interview.

How to Download RVUNL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of RVUNL.i.e.energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘RVUNL Junior Assistant Admit Card2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download RVUNL Junior Assistant Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RVUNL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021

A total of 1295 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 920 vacancies are for Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant, 38 are for Stenographer, 313 are for Junior Accountant, 13 are for Junior Legal Officer and 11 are for Assistant Personnel Officer. The candidates can directly access the link of RVUNL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above hyperlink.