Sabyasachi X H&M: All You Need to Know About the collaboration between the Indian and Sweden Brand

Swedish fast-fashion conglomerate H&M to launch its first designer collection with Sabyasachi. Hennes and Mauritz on Tuesday announced its first collaboration with celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sabyasachi Mukherjee is well known for his bridal collections and has dressed several celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma with his bridal lehengas under his brand label Sabyasachi.

OnePlus 7T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung M30s, Boat Wireless Headphones, Intel Core i3 Laptops & More Products Available @ Huge Discount: Check here!

Sabyasachi X H&M

The celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has collaborated with the Swedish conglomerate for his new range ‘Wanderlust’. The collection will launch on April 16, 2020. This will be Sabyasachi’s first global collaboration with H&M. The ace Indian designer took to Instagram to announce his collaboration with the Swedish fashion brand H&M.

The collection will have both men’s and women’s wear and will be available in all H&M stores across Indian. The collection will be available globally too on selected H&M stores. Apart from this, the collection will be available on the official H&M website and on Myntra.

What collection ‘Wanderlust’ may offer?

The collection could be a mix of modern and traditional silhouettes tilting towards athleisure. The main highlight of the ‘Wanderlust’ collection will be the Indian textiles and print traditions for which Sabyasachi is known.

When did Sabyasachi start his brand?

In the year 1999, Sabyasachi Mukherjee launched his label. Currently, Sabyasachi offers couture, ready to wear, jewellery and accessories. Sabyasachi Mukherjee has 5 flagship stores across India. Last year, Sabyasachi Mukherjee celebrated the 20 years of his brand.

H&M has done collaborations with Giambattista Valli, Johanna Ortiz, Versace and many more. For the first time in history, H&M has collaborated with an Indian designer. It would be interesting to see how Sabyasachi Mukherjee will leave a mark across the globe with his label Sabyasachi.