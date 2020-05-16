Study at Home
Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: 178 Vacancies for Sr Resident Posts

Safdarjung Hospital & VMM College, New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident. Check Details Here

May 16, 2020 16:24 IST
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020
Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital & VMM College, New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident on Adhoc basis in various Departments in view of outbreak of COVID-19  (Coronavirus) or till posts are filled on regular basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application on or before 26 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for submitting application - 26 May 2020 till 3 PM

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 178 Posts

  • Anaesthesia - 27
  • Anatomy - 03
  • Biochemistry - 04
  • Cardiology - 16
  • CTVS - 15
  • Endocrinology - 09
  • Forensic Medicine - 03
  • Hematology - 02
  • Medical Oncology - 10
  • Medicine - 12
  • Nephrology - 06
  • Neuro Surgery - 17
  • Neurology - 18
  • Nuclear Medicine - 04
  • Paediatrics - 07
  • Paediatrics Surgery - 04
  • Pharmacology - 01
  • Physiology - 02
  • Renal Transplant - 07
  • SIC Ortho - 01
  • Surgery - 06
  • Urology - 04

Salary:

Rs.67700/- in Pay Level-11 of the Pay matrix as per 7thCPC plus NPA and other allowances as admissible.

Eligibility Criteria for Safdarjung Hospital Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after M.B.B.S. failing which MBBS with two years’ experience in a Govt. organization out of which one year in the concerned speciality.

Age Limit:

Not more than 45 Years

How to Apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Senior Resident Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates should submit their application in the prescribed format along with necessary documents through e-mail on ao.academic @vmmcsjh.nic.in or by post. The last date for submission of application is 26 May 2020.

Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Senior Resident Notification PDF

 

