Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: 178 Vacancies for Sr Resident Posts

Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital & VMM College, New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident on Adhoc basis in various Departments in view of outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or till posts are filled on regular basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application on or before 26 May 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date for submitting application - 26 May 2020 till 3 PM
Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Vacancy Details
Senior Resident – 178 Posts
- Anaesthesia - 27
- Anatomy - 03
- Biochemistry - 04
- Cardiology - 16
- CTVS - 15
- Endocrinology - 09
- Forensic Medicine - 03
- Hematology - 02
- Medical Oncology - 10
- Medicine - 12
- Nephrology - 06
- Neuro Surgery - 17
- Neurology - 18
- Nuclear Medicine - 04
- Paediatrics - 07
- Paediatrics Surgery - 04
- Pharmacology - 01
- Physiology - 02
- Renal Transplant - 07
- SIC Ortho - 01
- Surgery - 06
- Urology - 04
Salary:
Rs.67700/- in Pay Level-11 of the Pay matrix as per 7thCPC plus NPA and other allowances as admissible.
Eligibility Criteria for Safdarjung Hospital Senior Resident Posts
Educational Qualification:
Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after M.B.B.S. failing which MBBS with two years’ experience in a Govt. organization out of which one year in the concerned speciality.
Age Limit:
Not more than 45 Years
How to Apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Senior Resident Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates should submit their application in the prescribed format along with necessary documents through e-mail on ao.academic @vmmcsjh.nic.in or by post. The last date for submission of application is 26 May 2020.
Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Senior Resident Notification PDF