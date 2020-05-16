Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: 178 Vacancies for Sr Resident Posts

Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital & VMM College, New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident on Adhoc basis in various Departments in view of outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or till posts are filled on regular basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application on or before 26 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for submitting application - 26 May 2020 till 3 PM

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 178 Posts

Anaesthesia - 27

Anatomy - 03

Biochemistry - 04

Cardiology - 16

CTVS - 15

Endocrinology - 09

Forensic Medicine - 03

Hematology - 02

Medical Oncology - 10

Medicine - 12

Nephrology - 06

Neuro Surgery - 17

Neurology - 18

Nuclear Medicine - 04

Paediatrics - 07

Paediatrics Surgery - 04

Pharmacology - 01

Physiology - 02

Renal Transplant - 07

SIC Ortho - 01

Surgery - 06

Urology - 04

Salary:

Rs.67700/- in Pay Level-11 of the Pay matrix as per 7thCPC plus NPA and other allowances as admissible.

Eligibility Criteria for Safdarjung Hospital Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after M.B.B.S. failing which MBBS with two years’ experience in a Govt. organization out of which one year in the concerned speciality.

Age Limit:

Not more than 45 Years

How to Apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Senior Resident Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates should submit their application in the prescribed format along with necessary documents through e-mail on ao.academic @vmmcsjh.nic.in or by post. The last date for submission of application is 26 May 2020.

Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Senior Resident Notification PDF