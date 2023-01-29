SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 For GDMO/Specialist Posts @sailcareers.com: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SAIL has invited online applications for the GDMO/Specialist/Super Specialist on its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Bhilai has invited applications for various posts including GDMO/Specialist/Super Specialist, on contractual basis, for its hospitals at Mines & Bhilai location including Health Centres. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 06 February 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including DM / DNB / DrNB/MBBS with PG Diploma / PGDegree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Important Dates SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Date for walk-in-interview: 06 February 2023.

Vacancy Details SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Super Specialist-05

Specialist-10

GDMO-14

General Duty Medical Officers-02

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Educational Qualification:

Super Specialist-DM / DNB / DrNB in relevant super speciality.

Mch / DNB / DrNB in relevant super speciality.

Specialist-MBBS with PG Diploma / PG Degree in the relevant speciality.

GDMO-MBBS

General Duty Medical Officers-MBBS with Diploma in Industrial Health and Safety.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply and others for the posts.

Selection Procedure For SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Document Verification: Only those candidates who are found eligible by the Document Verification Committee will be allowed to appear in the Interview.

Interview - For final selection, merit list will be prepared in descending order separately for each discipline & category on the basis of total marks obtained in the Interview

How to Apply SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview scheduled on 06 February 2023 on the date, time and venue displayed in the notification with the duly filled in Application Form with four recent passport size colour photograph and the certificates/documents in original along with a copy of self-attested photocopies of the certificates/documents as mentioned in the notification.