SAIL Bokaro MT Interview Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at sailcareers.com

SAIL Bokaro Interview Admit Card 2023 Out: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Bokaro has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Management Trainee, Medical Officer and others on its official website. SAIL Bokaro will be conducting the interview for these posts on August 11/12, 2023.

It is noted that SAIL had conducted the written exam on June 21, 2023 for the screening round for the selection for these posts. The admit card for the qualified candidates for the interview round for these posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

SAIL Bokaro Interview Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Candidates who are part of the selection process and qualified in the written exam for Medical Officer & Management Trainee Tech (Environment Engg) posts can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download SAIL Interview Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) at -www.sailcareers.com Step 2: Click on the link Bokaro Steel Plant: Result of written examination (CBT) for the post of Medical Officer/ MTT(Environment) and schedule for Interview against BSL/R/2023-01 dtd 15.03.2023 on the home page. Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window. Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

SAIL Bokaro Interview 2023 Schedule

Interviews for the qualified candidates for the posts of Medical Officer & Management Trainee Tech (Environment Engg) will be conducted on August 11/12,2023. Reporting time for the candidates for the interview round is 9:00 am and candidates can check the details of the interview date/time/category and roll number wise schedule on the notification available on the official website.

Candidates are required to carry the essential documents with them to appear in the interview/document verification round as given in the notification.

Document to Carry With SAIL Bokaro Interview Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the Management Trainee Tech (Environment Engg) posts are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in their call-letters and appear before the interview board. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can download their interview hall ticket for the Management Trainee Tech (Environment Engg) posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

