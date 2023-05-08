SAIL BSC Consultant Admit Card 2023 Out @sailcareers.com: Exam On May 17, Check Download Link

SAIL (BSC) has released the interview admit for the post of Consultant and Medical Officer on its official website -https://www.sailcareers.com. Check download link.

SAIL BSC Consultant Admit Card 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Bokaro Steel City (BSC) has released the interview admit for the post of Consultant (E-3) and Medical Officer (OHS) (E-1) on its official website. Interview for the successfully qualified candidates is scheduled on May 17, 2023. All such candidates who have to in the interview round for the Consultant and Medical Officer post can download their admit card from the link available on the official website-https://www.sailcareers.com.

The interview admit card for the Consultant (E-3) and Medical Officer post can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the interview for the post of Consultant (E-3) and Medical

Officer (OHS) (E-1) against advertisement number BSL/R/2023-01 dtd 15.03.2023 will be held on May 17, 2023. Venue for the interview is -Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Bokaro General Hospital, BS City.

Interview admit card login credentials update

You can download your interview admit card after providing your login credentials to the link available on the official website. You can fetch your login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application for the above posts.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions mentioned in their call-letter carefully. You will have to bring all relevant documents provided on the admit card during the interview for the certificate verification.



How To Download: SAIL BSC Consultant Admit Card 2023