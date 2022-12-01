SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 For Nurse, Pharmacists and Others: Check Eligibility

SAIL has invited online application for the 78 Paramedical Posts on its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has published job notification for various Paramedical Posts under Proficiency Training Programme. Candidates can apply for 78 Paramedical Staff Posts including Nurse, Pharmacists, Laboratory & Blood Bank Technician/Phlebotomists, Dialysis Technicians, ECG/EEG Technicians and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 06/07 December 2022.

In a bid to apply for SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree/Diploma/

PG Diploma /MBA/BBA/PGDCA/Certificate Course in the relevant field as mentioned in the notification.

Important Date SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Walk-in-interview: 06/07 December 2022 in accordance with the posts displaying in the notification.

Vacancy Details SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Nurses-40

Pharmacists-15

Laboratory & Blood Bank Technician/Phlebotomists-12

Dialysis Technicians-02

Optometrists-02

ECG/EEG Technicians-02

Dressers-05



Eligibility Criteria SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Degree/Diploma/PG Diploma /MBA/BBA/PGDCA/ Certificate Course in the relevant field and Licence/Certificate of Registration issued from Respective Authority wherever applicable.

Please check the notification link for details of the Consolidated Stipend/Eligibility/Experience/Certificate and others update for the various posts.

How To Download: SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) -https://www.sailcareers.com/ Go to the News/Jobs Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Bokaro Steel Plant -WALK-IN INTERVIEW FOR SELECTION PROFICIENCY TRAINING PROGRAMME FOR PARAMEDICAL STAFF' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



Click Here For SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply SAIL Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 06/07 December 2022 with the relevant certificates/documents in original and self-attested true copy of the same in accordance with the post wise schedule displayed on the notification.