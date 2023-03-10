SAIL Bhilai Provisional Result 2023 Out For MT(Tech.) Through GATE Posts: Check DV Schedule

SAIL Bhilai Provisional Result 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL Bhilai) has declared the provisional result for the post of MT(Tech.) on its official website-sail.co.in. Download PDF,

SAIL Bhilai Provisional Result 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL Bhilai) has declared the provisional result for the post of MT(Tech.) through GATE-2022 on its official website. The document verification/Medical test for the provisionally qualified candidates will be held from 22 March 2023.

All those candidates who have appeared in the various rounds of selection process for above posts can download the Provisional Result from the official website of the SAIL-sail.co.in.

The provisional result for MT(Tech.) can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Provisional Result 2023





According to the short notice released, the SAIL Bhilai will conduct the document verification/medical test for the qualified candidates will be held on 22/23 March 2023.

Candidates are advised to report at Bhilai Steel Plant at 09.00 A.M. on the scheduled in accordance with your Roll Number with original documents/certificates/biometric verification and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to bring all the necessary documents in original along with self-attested photocopy of each, passport size photographs etc for verification. You are advised to check the notification for details in this regard.

SAIL Provisional Result 2023 : Overview

Organization Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL Bhilai) Post Name MT(Tech.) Category Govt Jobs DV/Medical Test Schedule 22/23 March 2023 Result Status Released Official Website https://www.sailcareers.com





You can download the SAIL Bhilai Provisional Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SAIL Bhilai Provisional Result 2023