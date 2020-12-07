SAIL Recruitment 2021: 39 Vacancies for MO/Specialist Post, Apply @sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited – Durgapur Steel Plant has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Medical Specialist. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 9 January 2021

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - GDMO - 25 Posts

Medical Officer - 16 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer – GDMO (E-1) - MBBS from a university/ institute recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) with 01-year post qualification experience in a recognized Medical College / Hospital / Institution.

Medical Officer – Dental (E-1) - BDS from a university/ institute recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI) with 01 year post qualification experience in a recognized Medical College / Hospital / Institution.

Medical Officer – Occupational Health (OH) (E-1) - MBBS with DIH (Diploma in Industrial Health) from a university/ institute recognized by MCI with 01 year post qualification experience in a recognized Medical College / Hospital / Institution.

Medical Specialist (Biochemistry - Dental - ENT - Gynae. & Obst. - Medicine - Ophthalmology - Orthopaedics - Psychiatry - Radiology - Surgery) - PG Degree/DNB in relevant discipline from a university/institute recognized by MCI/DCI with at least 3 years post qualification experience in recognized Medical College/Hospital/Institution.

Medical Specialist – Hospital Administrator - MBBS with [PG Degree in Hospital Administration (MHA) or MBA in Hospital or Health Care Management from a university / institute recognized by MCI] with at least 03 years post qualification experience in Hospital Administration in a recognized Medical College / Hospital / Institution.

Medical Specialist – Public Health - MD (PSM/ Community Medicine)/ DNB (PSM/ Community Medicine) from a university/ institute recognized by MCI with at least 3 years post qualification experience in a recognized Medical College / Hospital / Institution.

Medical Specialist – Plastic Surgeon (Burn Unit) - PG Degree / DNB (Plastic Surgery) from a university/ institute recognized by MCI with at least 3 years post qualification experience in a recognized Medical College / Hospital / Institution.

Medical Specialist – Blood Bank - MD (Transfusion Medicine) / DNB (Transfusion Medicine) from a university/ institute recognized by MCI with at least 3 years post qualification experience in a recognized Medical College / Hospital / Institution.

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Medical Officer – GDMO (E-1), Dental (E-1), Occupational Health (OH) (E-1) - 34 years

Medical Specialist (Biochemistry - Dental - ENT - Gynae. & Obst. - Medicine - Ophthalmology - Orthopaedics - Psychiatry - Radiology - Surgery), Hospital Administrator, Public Health - MD, Medical Specialist – Plastic Surgeon (Burn Unit), Medical Specialist – 41 years

Download SAIL Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2021

Eligible & interested candidates are required to send scanned copy (PDF file) of duly filled-in and signed application form with recent identifiable colour photograph pasted on it along with self-attested following scanned documents (pdf file) to dspintake@gmail.com from their own email id latest by 9 January 2021.