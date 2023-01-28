SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 For MT (Admin) Posts @sailcareers.com, CTC Rs.16 Lakhs

SAIL has invited online applications for the MT (Admin) Postson its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL has invited online applications for the MT (Admin) Postson its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) - a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise has published notification for the recruiment of MT (Admin) Posts for PR and Law. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 08 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree (full time) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks/Post Graduate Degree (full time) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done through written test (Computer Based Test) or Interview or both. SAIL will intimate to the eligible candidates through Admit Card/Call Letter for the same.

Notification Details SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No. 01/2023

Important Date SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

08 February 2023 is the last date for submission of application for the posts.

Vacancy Details SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

MT (Admin) – PR: 01

MT (Admin) – Law: 01

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

MT (Admin) – PR: ) Bachelor Degree (full time) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized

University/Institute.

Post Graduate Degree (full time) / 02 years Diploma (full time) in Public Relation / Journalism / Mass Communication / Mass Communication & Journalism with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

MT (Admin) – Law: Bachelor Degree in Law (full time) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

LL.M. (02 years full time course) having specialization in Labour Laws or Commercial Laws with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through official website www.sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com after following the steps givne below on or before 08 February 2023.