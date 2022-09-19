SAMT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 58 Job Vacancies at sams.co.in, No Interview, Check Eligibility

State Ayush Mission of Tripura (SAMT) has invited online application for the 58 CHO and other posts on its official website. Check SAMT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAMT Recruitment 2022 Notification : State Ayush Mission of Tripura (SAMT) has published notification for various posts including Community Health Officer (CHO), Programme Manager, Consultant-NAM, Finance Manager, District Programme Manager, District Data Entry Operator and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before s 05 October 2022.

Candidates should note that selection for these posts will be selected based on the score in Competency Assessment Test (CAT) i.e. 100% on CAT and there will be no viva-voce for the same. You can check the details of the eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others here.



Important Dates SAMT Recruitment 2022 Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 October 2022

Vacancy Details SAMT Recruitment 2022 Notification

Programme Manager-01

Consultant-NAM- 01

Finance Manager- 01

Consultant (HMIS)-01

District Programme Manager- 08

District Data Entry Operator- 08

Community Health Officer(CHO)-38

Eligibility Criteria SAMT Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification:

Programme Manager-Graduation in any discipline including Ayush and MBA in Healthcare Management/Human Resource (HR)/Masters in Health/Hospitals/Administration/Post Graduation Diploma in Hospital and Healthcare Management (Two years ) from any AICTE recognized institute.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply SAMT Recruitment 2022 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the URL https://sams.co.in after following the steps given below.

STEP- 1 : Click on the "NEW REGISTRATION" button to fill up the Registration Form. lf you are

already a registered user, click on the "ALREADY REGISTERED" button and enter

Login lD & Password to Proceed.

STEP- 2: After submission of the Registration Form, candidates need to validate their registration

by putting their RMN (Registered Mobile Number) as it is indicated above. Applicants are requested to keep their User lD (which is RMN) and password in safe custody.