Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021: 150 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @saraswatbank.com from 5 March onwards

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode from 5 March onwards. The link to online application will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

A total of 150 Vacancies of Junior Officer will be recruited in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Gujarat. Candidates fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria are requested to apply Online through the Bank website (https://www.saraswatbank.com) on or before the time frame indicated. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 19 March 2021

The start date for downloading Call letters from the website: One week before the examination

Exam Date: 3 April

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Maharashtra Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane/ Raigad - 85 Posts

Pune - 25 Posts

Aurangabad & Jalgaon - 06 Posts

Nagpur- 04 Posts

Kolhapur & Sangli - 10 Posts

Nashik - 04 Posts

Ratnagiri (including Chiplun & Lanja)- 02 Posts

Goa - 04 Posts

Karnataka Mysore, Davangere, Bengaluru & Mangalore - 04Posts

Gujarat Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara - 06 Posts

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with First class (minimum 60% marks and above) in Graduation with specialisation in Commerce/Science/Management Studies in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting & Finance), Bachelor of Commerce (Banking & Insurance), Bachelor of Commerce (Financial Market), Bachelor of Science (General), Bachelor of Science (Information Technology/Computer Science) and Bachelor of Management Studies (B.M.S.) OR Candidates with Second Class (minimum 50% marks and above) in Graduation and Postgraduation with specialisation in Commerce/ Science/Management Studies as under Master of Commerce (M.Com.), Master of Commerce (Advance Accountancy), Master of Commerce (Business Management), Master of Commerce (Banking & Finance), Master of Science (General), Master of Science (Information Technology/Computer Science) and Master of Business Administration (MBA/MMS/PDGM or equivalent Degree in Management with specialization in Finance/Banking/ Marketing - two years full time/three years part-time degree course from recognized University).

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 5 March

Official Website

How to apply for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at saraswatbank.com on or before 19 March 2021.

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Application Fee