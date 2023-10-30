Sarguja University Result 2023 OUT at sggcg.in: Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

Sarguja University Result 2023 OUT: Sant Gahira Guru University declared the semester results for various PG courses like M.Sc Chemistry, M.Sc Computer Science, M.A Sociology, and M.Sc Biotechnology on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Sant Gahira Guru University result.

Get the Direct link to download Sarguja University Result 2023 PDF here.

Sarguja University Result 2023: Sant Gahira Guru University commonly known as Sarguja University has recently released the results of various PG courses like M.Sc Chemistry, M.Sc Computer Science, M.A Sociology, and M.Sc Biotechnology. Acharya Sant Gahira Guru University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- sggcg.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Sarguja University results 2023, the students need to enter their roll number or name.

Sarguja University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Sarguja University released the results of various semesters for PG programs. The students can check their Sant Gahira Guru University results on the official website of the University- sggcg.in.

Sarguja University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Sant Gahira Guru University Results 2023.

Candidates can check their semester results for various PG courses like M.Sc Chemistry, M.Sc Computer Science, M.A Sociology, M.Sc Biotechnology, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Sarguja University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- sggcg.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ segment given at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Resulthour page will open.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your roll number or name and click on the search button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check ANU UG Degree 2nd Sem Results 2023

Check here the direct link for ANU Degree Results for various examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links M.Sc. Chemistry 2nd Semester Revised Result 27-Oct-2023 Click here M.Sc. Computer Science 2nd Semester 26-Oct-2023 Click here M.A. Sociology 2nd Semester 26-Oct-2023 Click here M.Sc. Biotechnology 4th Semester Revised Result 20-Oct-2023 Click here M.Sc. Biotechnology 2nd Semester 19-Oct-2023 Click here

Sant Gahira Guru University: Highlights

Sant Gahira Guru University commonly known as Sarguja University is located in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. This University was established in 2008 by Chhattisgarh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam No. 18 of 2008.

ANU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Commerce, Computer Applications and IT, Education, Law, Management and Business Administration, Pharmacy, and Sciences.