Sarkari Naukri Result 2022 Live Update:UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022

25 Apr 04:02 PM UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Answer Key for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Professor posts can download the Answer Key available on the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

25 Apr 02:08 PM MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has invited online application for Chief Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer posts. You can check the important dates, vacancy details, educational qualification and other updates available on the official website at mahagenco.in.

25 Apr 11:16 AM UPSC Recruitment 2022 UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued job notification for 70 various posts in the Employment News (23-29 April) 2022.These positions are available for the posts including Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, and Assistant Director, Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) and Senior Lecturer. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other on the official website.

25 Apr 10:51 AM CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Central Tool Room & Training Centre, Bhubaneswar has released notification in the Employment News (23-29 April) 2022 for various Technical Posts. These positions are available for Sr. Engineer (Production), Engineer (Training), Store Keeper, Administrative Asst. Gr.I and others. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, selection process and other on the official website.

25 Apr 09:19 AM ECIL GET Recruitment 2022 Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) has invited online application for various Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts. These positions are available across India in the areas of Manufacturing, Design & Development, Projects, Marketing, Production, CBRN Systems and others. B.E/B.Tech from a university/institute recognized by AICTE can apply for these posts.