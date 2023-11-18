Sathyabama Institute Achieves NAAC's A++ Grade & UGC's Category-I Deemed University Status

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has graded the Institution with “A++ “is one such achievement in 2023.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has graded the Institution with “A++ “is one such achievement in 2023. I am also happy to share that UGC has granted Sathyabama lnstitute of Science and Technology as Category-l Deemed to be University as per the provisions of the UGC (categorization of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018.

In this context, I along with all the students, faculty and staff of our institution wishing your esteemed co-operation in all our future endeavors those make infinitesimal but effective contributions to this great nation.