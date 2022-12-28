Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 For 93 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Satyawati College DU has invited online application for the 93 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: Satyawati College Evening, DU has published job notification for Faculty Posts in the Employment News (24-30 December) 2022. Candidates can apply for a total 93 Assistant Professor positions available in various disciplines including Buddhist Studies, Commerce, Economics, English, Environmental Studies,Hindi,History,Mathematics and Political Science.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 January 2023 (08 January 2023 according to Employment News).



How To Download: Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification

Visit the official website of Satyawati College http://www.satyawatievedu.ac.in/ Click on the link - ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR ON PERMANENT BASIS' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification in a new window. Download Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Notification Details Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs :

SCE/Advt./Teaching/2022

Important Date Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application is 04 January 2023 (08 January 2023 according to Employment News).

Vacancy Details Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Buddhist Studies-02

Commerce-22

Economics-13

English-15

Environmental Studies-03

Hindi-16

History-12

Mathematics-03

Political Science-07

Eligibility Criteria Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have A Master’s degree with 55% marks(or an equivalent grade) as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are advised to visit to the official website for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply and other updates of the post.

Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification PDF





How To Apply Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 January 2023 (08 January 2023 according to Employment News). Candidates are advised to check the notification link available in the Employment News for details in this regards.