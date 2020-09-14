Savitribai Phule Pune University Opens Admission for 3-year Integrated Course for UPSC Aspirants

UPSC Civil Services is one of the most sought after jobs in India, with lakhs of aspirants appearing each year for a few hundred vacancies. The competitive fees of the coaching institutes deprive many aspirants of the required guidance and faculty services required for the preparation. However, many central and state universities are now providing affordable coaching to such aspirants.

UPSC Civil Services Coaching Institutes Supported By State Governments: Check List & Other Important Details

The competitive exam center of Savitribai Phule University, Pune also started one such integrated UPSC Coaching course where aspirants can avail the Integrated coaching facility for three years. The course focuses on UPSC Civil Services preparation, students’ capacity building through training in different skills, and strengthening their core subject areas. The University has started the application and admission process for the second batch of its three-year ‘Integrated Course for Administrative Careers’ (ICAC).

ICAC Course Structure for UPSC Coaching

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Centre has restructured the ICAC course from offline to blended mode. In this course, 80 percent of academic activities will be conducted via online mode and 20 percent (intermittent guidance and meetings, test series, personality development sessions, mock interviews, and mock tests, etc) on offline mode, after taking due precautions.

The blended ICAC Course will have two levels — two years of undergraduate and one year of post-graduate studies, comprising training (academic syllabi and skill-based, such as language, writing skills, communication, etc) modules. The course has been designed in order to cater to the needs of youth from Pune or outside Pune, currently pursuing graduation from the colleges affiliated to the SPPU, who seek to make a career in civil services.

Duration of Course and Batch Strength

The course will be extended for a period of three years (Second year + Third/ final year) of graduation + a year after graduation. The coaching intakes a total of 60 students in one batch. Classes continue during the university vacations as well.

Eligibility for the Course

Students in the First, second, or final year of graduation under the SPPU and its affiliated colleges, institutions and on-campus departments. Admissions will be provided on the basis of Higher Secondary (Class 12th) board examination results.

Fees for the UPSC Coaching at SPPU

The candidates selected for the course will have to pay an amount of Rs. 25000/- per year. As per the Maharashtra Govt. and SPPU rules, no fees exemption will be provided to any student on the basis of the reservation category.

Timeline of the Admission Process

Last Date to Apply: 10th October 2020.

Declaration of the List: 12th October 2020

Fee Deposit Window - 12th-17th October 2020

Commencement of the Batch: 19th October 2020

For Application, students can log on to- https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP/Login.aspx

