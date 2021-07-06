SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2021 & Exam Pattern For 6100 Vacancies: Check Details

Check SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2021 & Exam Pattern for 6100 Vacancies. Exam of SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 is expected to be conducted in August. Here we have provided SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2021 & Exam Pattern which is important for preparation.

SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern 2021:

Here is the latest exam pattern of SBI Apprentice Exam as given in the latest notification.

Sr. No. Name of Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 General/Financial Awareness 25 25 15 Minutes 2 General English 25 25 15 Minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 15 Minutes 4 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 25 25 15 Minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2021:

SBI has not provided a detailed syllabus for this recruitment exam but based on the analysis of recruitment exams conducted by SBI here are some important topics from which questions can be asked.

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude:

⇒ Analogy

⇒ Alphabet

⇒ Alphanumeric Series

⇒ Blood Relation

⇒ Classification

⇒ Coding-decoding

⇒ Seating arrangement (Square seating arrangement, Circular seating arrangement, Floor based seating arrangement)

⇒ Syllogism

⇒ Time and Sequence Test

⇒ Analytical Reasoning

o Statements and Assumptions

o Statements and Conclusion

o Statements and Arguments

o Cause and Effect

o Course of Action

⇒ Data Sufficiency

⇒ Puzzle

⇒ Inequalities

⇒ Input-Output

⇒ Ranking and Arrangement

⇒ Direction and Sense

Computer Aptitude:

⇒ Microsoft Office

⇒ Memory

⇒ Keyboard Shortcuts

⇒ Computer Abbreviation

⇒ Computer Hardware

⇒ Computer Software

⇒ Operating System

⇒ Internet

⇒ Networking

⇒ Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies

Questions based on these topics can also be asked in the General/Financial Awareness section.

Quantitative Aptitude:

⇒ Tabular Graph

⇒ Line Graph

⇒ Pie Chart

⇒ Bar Graph

⇒ Mixed Graph

⇒ Caselet DI (Radar Graph Caselet)

⇒ Missing Graphs (or Missing Case DI)

⇒ Data Sufficiency

⇒ Probability

⇒ Permutation and Combination

⇒ Number system

⇒ Approximation

⇒ HCF and LCM of Numbers

⇒ Problems based on age

⇒ Percentages

⇒ Ratio and proportion

⇒ Average

⇒ Mixture and Allegations

⇒ Time and work

⇒ Pipe and Cistern

⇒ Speed, Distance and time

⇒ Partnership

⇒ Simple and compound interest

⇒ Profit, Loss and Discount

⇒ Mensuration

General English

⇒ Fill in the blanks

⇒ Error Spotting

⇒ Cloze Test

⇒ Para Jumbles

⇒ Sentence Improvement

⇒ Word Association

⇒ Verbal Ability

⇒ Vocabulary

⇒ Grammar

⇒ Reading Comprehension

General/Financial Awareness (Static & Current Affairs):

Topics in Static GK

⇒ Country and capital

⇒ Airports

⇒ Ports in India

⇒ Tallest and biggest in India and the world

⇒ First in the world as well as in India

⇒ Indian Constitution

⇒ Culture of India

⇒ Currency of countries etc

Topics in Financial Awareness:

⇒ Banking in India

⇒ Banking terminology

⇒ Bank headquarters

⇒ Slogans of banks,

⇒ Regulatory bodies in India

⇒ Main function of RBI etc

⇒ Overview of Indian Financial System

⇒ History of Indian banking system

⇒ Fiscal and Monetary policy

⇒ Work and responsibilities of National financial institutions like –

⇒ RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC (Financial Stability and Development Council) etc

⇒ International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT (The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), IBA, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Bank Board Bureau (BBB) etc.

⇒ Abbreviations and Economic terminologies

⇒ Banking Terms like NPA, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), Capital to risk (Weighted) asset ratio (CRAR)

Topics Current affairs (related to national and international issues of last 12 months)

⇒ Important Government Schemes

⇒ Important National and International days

⇒ Sports

⇒ Awards and Honors

⇒ Latest Events etc.