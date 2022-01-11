SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 (Out): Exam on 23 Jan, Check Download Link Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 has been released by State Bank of India. Check Exam and Download Link Here.

Created On: Jan 11, 2022 20:37 IST
SBI CBO Admit Card 2022
SBI CBO Admit Card 2022

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India or SBI is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) on 23 January 2022 across India. Aspirants who are going to appear in SBI CBO Exam can download SBI CBO Admit Card and Self Declaration Form from the bank’s website (sbi.co.in/web/careers or bank.sbi/careers). For the convenience of the candidates, SBI CBO Admit Card Link is given below:

SBI CBO Admit Card Download Link

SBI CBO Self Declaration Form PDF

How to Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1 - Go to the official website of SBI Career - sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2 - Click on ‘Download Online Exam Call Letter’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS  (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19)’ of the Latest Recruitment Tab.

Step 3 - A new page will be opened where you will ask to provide your details - Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB.

Step 4 - Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2021.

Step 5 - Take a printout of the same and paste a copy of your recent passport size photograph in the space
provided for it in the call letter

Things to Carry at the Centre

  1. SBI CBO Admit Card
  2. Original valid photo identity proof in original
  3. Photocopy of the ID Proof
  4.  Pencil, Ball Point Pen, Eraser, Ink Stamp Pad

Things Not Allowed at the Cente

  • Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch,
    Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner
  • Any communication device like Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc.
  • Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hairband, Belt, Cap.
  • Any watch/Wrist Watch, Camera, Any metallic item.
  • Any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle (only transparent water bottle is allowed), Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like camera, Bluetooth devices etc. 

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2021

The exam will have two parts:

  1. Objective Type
  2. Descriptive Type

The candidates can check the total number of questions, subject-wise marks, time allotted to each section through the table below:

SBI CBO Objective-type test
Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
English 30 30 30 min
Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 min
General Awareness / Economy 30 30 30 min
Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 min
Total 120 120 2 hours
SBI CBO Descriptive-type test
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay). 2 50 2 hours

SBI CBO Notification was published on 8 Dec 2021. Online Applications were started on 9 December 2021 and the last date was 29 December 2021.

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Notice and Mock Test

FAQ

What is SBI CBO Exam Date ?

23 January 2022

Is SBI CBO Exam Postponed?

No, the bank is conducting the exam on 23 Jan 2022.

What is SBI CBO Admit Card Date ?

10 Dec 2022

What is SBI CBO Admit Card Link ?

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbircbonov21/cloea_dec21/login.php?appid=4a74912c92f923c53edf96dab3142c08
