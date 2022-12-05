SBI CBO 2022 Exam Analysis (4th December): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully conducted the SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam on 4th December 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) across different branches of State Bank of India. The written exam for SBI CBO 2022 was held online which included Objective Test (English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, Computer Aptitude) and Descriptive Test (Letter Writing and Essay).
In this article, candidates can check the SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022, Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Topics Asked.
SBI CBO 2022 Calendar
|
SBI CBO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Start Date
|
18th October 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
7th November 2022
|
Payment of Fees Last Date
|
7th November 2022
|
SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
18th November to 4th December 2022
|
SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam
|
4th December 2022
SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022
Online Written Exam
|
SBI CBO CBT
|
Sections
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 mins
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 mins
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
SBI CBO Descriptive Test
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
01
|
25
|
30 mins
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
01
|
25
|
Total
|
02
|
50
|
30 mins
Interview
Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the interview round which is going to be held for 50 marks. Candidates will be tested for their psychological ability. Marks obtained in the written exam and interview will be considered for the final merit list of the candidates.
Also Read: SBI CBO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process
Also Read: SBI CBO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile
Also Read: SBI CBO 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern
SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
|
Name of Test
|
Difficulty level
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
English Language
|
Easy to Moderate
|
30
|
23-25
|
Banking Knowledge
|
Moderate - Difficult
|
40
|
30-32
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
Moderate - Difficult
|
30
|
22-25
|
Reasoning/Computer Aptitude
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
20
|
10-12
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
85-94
SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Topics Asked
English Language
|
Topic
|
Total Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
8-10
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
8-9
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
2-3
|
Easy to Moderate
Banking Knowledge
|
Topics Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Basic Banking
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
BCSBI
|
Basel Norms
|
PSL
General Awareness/Economy
|
Topics Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Self-Help Groups
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
World Bank
|
PM SVANidhi Scheme
Reasoning/ Computer Aptitude
|
Topics Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Machine Input/Output
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Blood Relation
|
Direction Sense
|
Coding-Decoding
Descriptive Test
Letter Writing Topics (Attempt any one question)
- Letter to Bank Manager for changing Student Scheme account into a different account
Essay Writing Topics (Attempt any one question)
- Skill Development