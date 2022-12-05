SBI CBO 2022 Exam Analysis (4th December): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam held today on 4th December 2022 for recruitment of 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officers in State Bank of India.

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully conducted the SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam on 4th December 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) across different branches of State Bank of India. The written exam for SBI CBO 2022 was held online which included Objective Test (English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, Computer Aptitude) and Descriptive Test (Letter Writing and Essay).

In this article, candidates can check the SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022, Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Topics Asked.

SBI CBO 2022 Calendar

SBI CBO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

18th October 2022

Online Application End Date

7th November 2022

Payment of Fees Last Date

7th November 2022

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

18th November to 4th December 2022

SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam

4th December 2022

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022

Online Written Exam

SBI CBO CBT 

Sections

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

 

SBI CBO Descriptive Test

Topics

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

01

25

30 mins

Essay-250 words on banking related

01

25

Total

02

50

30 mins

Interview

Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the interview round which is going to be held for 50 marks. Candidates will be tested for their psychological ability. Marks obtained in the written exam and interview will be considered for the final merit list of the candidates.

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Name of Test

Difficulty level

 No. of Questions

Good Attempts

English Language

Easy to Moderate

 30

23-25

Banking Knowledge

Moderate - Difficult

 40

30-32

General Awareness/Economy

Moderate - Difficult

 30

22-25

Reasoning/Computer Aptitude

Moderate-Difficult

 20

10-12

Total

120

 120

85-94

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Topics Asked

English Language

Topic 

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

8-10

Easy to Moderate

Cloze Test

8-9

Easy to Moderate

Error Detection

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement

2-3

Easy to Moderate

Banking Knowledge

Topics Asked

Difficulty Level

Basic Banking

Moderate to Difficult

BCSBI

Basel Norms

PSL

General Awareness/Economy

Topics Asked

Difficulty Level

Self-Help Groups

Moderate to Difficult

World Bank

PM SVANidhi Scheme

Reasoning/ Computer Aptitude

Topics Asked

Difficulty Level

Machine Input/Output

Moderate to Difficult

Blood Relation

Direction Sense

Coding-Decoding

Descriptive Test

Letter Writing Topics (Attempt any one question)

  1. Letter to Bank Manager for changing Student Scheme account into a different account

Essay Writing Topics (Attempt any one question)

  1. Skill Development

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed exam analysis for SBI CBO 2022?

Read our article SBI CBO 2022 Exam Analysis (4th December): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What was the difficulty level of SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam?

Candidates reported that the SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam was Moderate to Difficult.

Q3. What were the topics asked in Banking Knowledge in SBI CBO 2022?

Topics asked in SBI CBO 2022 Banking Knowledge section: Basic Banking, BCSBI, Basel Norms, PSL.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in SBI CBO 2022?

1422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) across different branches of State Bank of India.

