SBI CBO 2022 Exam Analysis (4th December): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam held today on 4th December 2022 for recruitment of 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officers in State Bank of India.

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully conducted the SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam on 4th December 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) across different branches of State Bank of India. The written exam for SBI CBO 2022 was held online which included Objective Test (English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, Computer Aptitude) and Descriptive Test (Letter Writing and Essay).

In this article, candidates can check the SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022, Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Topics Asked.

SBI CBO 2022 Calendar

SBI CBO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 18th October 2022 Online Application End Date 7th November 2022 Payment of Fees Last Date 7th November 2022 SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date 18th November to 4th December 2022 SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam 4th December 2022

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022

Online Written Exam

SBI CBO CBT Sections No of Questions Max Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO Descriptive Test Topics No of Questions Max Marks Duration Letter Writing 01 25 30 mins Essay-250 words on banking related 01 25 Total 02 50 30 mins

Interview

Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the interview round which is going to be held for 50 marks. Candidates will be tested for their psychological ability. Marks obtained in the written exam and interview will be considered for the final merit list of the candidates.

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Name of Test Difficulty level No. of Questions Good Attempts English Language Easy to Moderate 30 23-25 Banking Knowledge Moderate - Difficult 40 30-32 General Awareness/Economy Moderate - Difficult 30 22-25 Reasoning/Computer Aptitude Moderate-Difficult 20 10-12 Total 120 120 85-94

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Topics Asked

English Language

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 8-10 Easy to Moderate Cloze Test 8-9 Easy to Moderate Error Detection 4-5 Easy to Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 2-3 Easy to Moderate

Banking Knowledge

Topics Asked Difficulty Level Basic Banking Moderate to Difficult BCSBI Basel Norms PSL

General Awareness/Economy

Topics Asked Difficulty Level Self-Help Groups Moderate to Difficult World Bank PM SVANidhi Scheme

Reasoning/ Computer Aptitude

Topics Asked Difficulty Level Machine Input/Output Moderate to Difficult Blood Relation Direction Sense Coding-Decoding

Descriptive Test

Letter Writing Topics (Attempt any one question)

Letter to Bank Manager for changing Student Scheme account into a different account

Essay Writing Topics (Attempt any one question)

Skill Development

