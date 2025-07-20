SBI CBO Analysis 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Exam 2025 today, July 20, in online mode at various centres across the country. The exam was easy to moderate in difficulty level. Aspirants found the General Awareness/Economy section moderately difficult, while the other sections ranged from easy to moderate. In this article, we have provided a detailed SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2025, covering the section-wise difficulty level, number of good attempts, and questions asked in the exam. Reviewing the exam analysis will help you understand the types of questions, assess your performance, and anticipate the expected cut-off marks.
SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2025
As the SBI Circle Based Officer exam is over, it is time to conduct the detailed analysis. This exam was held to fill 2964 Circle Based Officer vacancies. It is a remarkable opportunity for the candidates with prior experience who are looking to join India’s largest public sector bank.
Go through the comprehensive SBI CBO paper review to understand the weightage of each section, exam complexity, and the number of questions from each section. Take a look at the section-wise SBI CBO exam analysis 2025 here.
SBI CBO Difficulty Level 2025
The difficulty level of the exam plays a major role in determining the cut-off marks. The more difficult the exam, the lower the cut-off is expected to be, and vice versa.
|
Name of Test
|
Difficulty level
|
English Language
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Banking Knowledge
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
Moderate
|
Computer Aptitude
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
Moderate
SBI CBO 2025 Good Attempts
Good attempts are determined based on the number of questions that most candidates have answered correctly. Generally, the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off is likely to be. You can check the section-wise good attempts of SBI Circle Based Officer 2025 here:
|
Name of Test
|
Good Attempts
|
English Language
|
To be updated
|
Banking Knowledge
|
To be updated
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
To be updated
|
Computer Aptitude
|
To be updated
|
Overall
|
To be updated
Questions Asked in SBI CBO 2025 Exam
SBI CBO exam comprises four sections: English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy and Computer Aptitude. Here, we have mentioned the number of questions asked from each topic along with memory based questions.
SBI CBO Questions Asked 2025: Banking Knowledge
- SEZ
- Nomination
- FATCA – F stands for
- LRS
- Lead Bank Scheme
- KYC – 08-10
- NI Act
- KCC- Validity
- GDI
- SSY – Minimum amount
- MANI App- RBI
- DICGC
- DRI Scheme – 4%
- Official Validity Document
- PSL
Aspirants found this section moderate in difficulty level. Tabulated below are the number of questions asked from each topic:
|Topics
|Questions
|Reading Comprehension (Steel Production)
|7
|Rearrangement
|4
|Word Rearrangement
|4
|Spotting Error
|3-4
|Double Fillers
|4-5
SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2025: General Awareness
- WAVE SummitC
- 52nd Chief Justice of India
- Padma Vibhushan Award
- Dhyanchand Award
- Iron Ore Production (June-July Current Affair)
- GIFT City Gujarat
- Ekuverine Exercise
- Khelo India (Time related Question)
- 2nd Largest Gold Reserve
- NAMASTE Scheme
- Gatishakti
- GST Slab
- Kisan Credit Card
