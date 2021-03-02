SBI CBO Final Result 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Written test score and Interview marks Soon, Download Result PDF Here

SBI CBO Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final and interview result for recruitment to the post of Circle Based Officers. Candidates can download SBI CBO Interview Result through the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in.

SBI CBO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SBI CBO Final Result, directly, through the link below:

SBI CBO Result Download Link

How Download SBI CBO Result 2021 ?

Visit the SBI Career official website - sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on 'Final Result' given under 'RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20)' SBI CBO Result PDF will be opened Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

The bank will also upload scores of Written test held on 28th November 2020. Also, the score of SBI CBO Interview Round conducted in February on its website shortly.

The State Bank of India had published the notification for filling up vacancies of Circle Based Officer from 27 July 2020 to 16 August. A total of 3850 across various State Bank of India including in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai), Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

SBI Circle Based Officer will be paid 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850- 1310/7-42020 pay scale under Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I) job. The selected candidates will be posted in the Scheduled Commercial Banks or Regional Rural Banks of the SBI in the notified states. Selected candidates will not be eligible for inter-circle transfer till their promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR till they serve for 12 years, whichever is later.