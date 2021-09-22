SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Download Junior Associate Mains Exam Call Letter, Know Exam Pattern

: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of mains exam for the post of Junior Associate on its official website - sbi.co. Check Exam Pattern and other updates.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of mains exam for the post of Junior Associate on its official website - sbi.co.in. All such candidates qualified for the Mains Exam for Clerk Posts can download SBI Mains Admit Card from the official recruitment website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

It is noted that the SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam is scheduled to be held between 1 to 17 October. SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021directly, through the link below:

How to Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web Open the 'Careers' tab available on the homepage Click on the link SBI Clerk Mains admit card link.' Enter your Registration Number/Application Number, Password/DOB and Captcha Code

Click on 'Login' Button Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

Know the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2021

Candidates who have to appear in the Mains exam for Clerk post should note that SBI Clerk Main examination will be held for a total of two hours and forty minutes.

Question will be asked from these sections including General & Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and General English.

There will be total 190 questions consists of total 200 marks. Question will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format and 1/4th marks will be deducted for wrong answers.