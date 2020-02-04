SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2020 Released @sbi.co.in, Download Pre Exam Training Call Letter

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of Pre- Examination Training for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre. Candidates, belonging to SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community who have opted for training while registering for the post, can download SBI Clerk PET Admit Card from SBI official website www.sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2020 Download Link is given below. Candidates can also download their SBI JA PET Admit Card through the link by entering their Registration No and Password or DOB on or before 15 February 2020.

No hard copy of SBI Clerk PET call letter will be sent by post.

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Download 2020

The bank is conducting pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India.

How to Download SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the SBI official website i.e. www.sbi.co.in.

Click on the link ‘Training Call Letter (Only for SC/ST/XS/Religious Minority Community Candidates– Those who have opted for Training during Registration’, given under Recruitment of Junior Associates(Customer Support & Sales) (advertisement number CRPD/CR/2019-20/20 in Latest Announcement Section.

A new window will open where you need to login.

Download SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2019-20 and take a print out for future use.

SBI will soon release the preliminary exam dates. SBI Prelims Call Letter is scheduled to be released tentatively on 11 February 2020. Candidates can check SBI Clerk Admit Card details below.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020

The recruitment is being done to fill up more than 8000 vacancies of Clerk (Junior Associate) across the country.