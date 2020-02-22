Search

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February-Shift 1): Easy to Moderate Level Questions Asked

Get here detailed Exam analysis & Review of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam held on 22 February in Shift 1. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam was held online in the Objective MCQ type format. Have a look at questions asked and their difficulty level.

Feb 22, 2020 11:37 IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020

In this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam held on 22 February 2020. The Shift 1 is already over. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI Clerk Prelims exam online in objective MCQ format. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the exam that will be held on other days as well - 29 February and 1 & 8 March. Candidates who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam can have a look at the given SBI Clerk Exam Analysis and know the type of questions asked in the exam along with their difficulty level.

In SBI Clerk Prelims exam, candidates were 100 multiple choice questions from three sections. Candidates are needed to attempt each section in duration of 20 minutes. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the SBI Clerk exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’ Level. Candidates found the Numerical Ability section the most time-taking section. However, candidates were able to attempt around 75-80 questions on an average.

Let’s have a look at the type of questions asked in the SBI Clerk Exam 2020, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts:

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February)

Sections

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Reasoning Ability

(35 MCQs)

Puzzles, Syllogism, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Others

Easy to Moderate

26-30

Numerical Ability

(35 MCQs)

Number Series, Data Interpretation, Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration

Moderate

 

20-23

English Language

(30 MCQs)

Reading Comprehension, Fill in Blanks, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors

Easy to Moderate

 

22 to 24

Total

100

Easy to Moderate

75-80

Section-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February - Shift 1)

English Language

Topic

Questions

Level of Difficulty

Reading Comprehension

10

Easy-Moderate

Correct/Incorrect Sentence identification

10

Easy

Cloze Test

5

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

5

Easy

Total

30

Easy-Moderate

Numerical Ability

Topic

Questions

Level of Difficulty

Missing Number Series

5

Easy

Simplification

10

Easy

Data Interpretation (Table)

5

Easy-Moderate

Quadratic

5

Easy

Arithmetic

10

Easy

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Topic

Questions

Level of Difficulty

Puzzle - Circle seating arrangement

5

Easy- Moderate

Puzzle -  Order Ranking

5

Easy-Moderate

Puzzle - Seating Arrangement

5

Easy-Moderate

Direction

5

Easy

Alphabet Based

3

Easy

Inequality

3

Easy

Syllogism

4

Easy

Alphanumeric Series

5

Easy

Total

35

Easy-moderate

 

