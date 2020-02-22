SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February-Shift 1): Easy to Moderate Level Questions Asked

In this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam held on 22 February 2020. The Shift 1 is already over. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI Clerk Prelims exam online in objective MCQ format. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the exam that will be held on other days as well - 29 February and 1 & 8 March. Candidates who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam can have a look at the given SBI Clerk Exam Analysis and know the type of questions asked in the exam along with their difficulty level.
In SBI Clerk Prelims exam, candidates were 100 multiple choice questions from three sections. Candidates are needed to attempt each section in duration of 20 minutes. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the SBI Clerk exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’ Level. Candidates found the Numerical Ability section the most time-taking section. However, candidates were able to attempt around 75-80 questions on an average.
Let’s have a look at the type of questions asked in the SBI Clerk Exam 2020, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts:
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February)
|
Sections
|
Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Reasoning Ability
(35 MCQs)
|
Puzzles, Syllogism, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Others
|
Easy to Moderate
|
26-30
|
Numerical Ability
(35 MCQs)
|
Number Series, Data Interpretation, Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration
|
Moderate
|
20-23
|
English Language
(30 MCQs)
|
Reading Comprehension, Fill in Blanks, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors
|
Easy to Moderate
|
22 to 24
|
Total
|
100
|
Easy to Moderate
|
75-80
Section-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February - Shift 1)
English Language
|
Topic
|
Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Correct/Incorrect Sentence identification
|
10
|
Easy
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
5
|
Easy
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy-Moderate
Numerical Ability
|
Topic
|
Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Easy
|
Simplification
|
10
|
Easy
|
Data Interpretation (Table)
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quadratic
|
5
|
Easy
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Easy
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
Reasoning Ability
|
Topic
|
Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|
Puzzle - Circle seating arrangement
|
5
|
Easy- Moderate
|
Puzzle - Order Ranking
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Puzzle - Seating Arrangement
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Direction
|
5
|
Easy
|
Alphabet Based
|
3
|
Easy
|
Inequality
|
3
|
Easy
|
Syllogism
|
4
|
Easy
|
Alphanumeric Series
|
5
|
Easy
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-moderate