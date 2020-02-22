SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February-Shift 1): Easy to Moderate Level Questions Asked

In this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam held on 22 February 2020. The Shift 1 is already over. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI Clerk Prelims exam online in objective MCQ format. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the exam that will be held on other days as well - 29 February and 1 & 8 March. Candidates who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam can have a look at the given SBI Clerk Exam Analysis and know the type of questions asked in the exam along with their difficulty level.

In SBI Clerk Prelims exam, candidates were 100 multiple choice questions from three sections. Candidates are needed to attempt each section in duration of 20 minutes. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the SBI Clerk exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’ Level. Candidates found the Numerical Ability section the most time-taking section. However, candidates were able to attempt around 75-80 questions on an average.

Let’s have a look at the type of questions asked in the SBI Clerk Exam 2020, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts:

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February)

Sections Questions Asked Difficulty Level Good Attempts Reasoning Ability (35 MCQs) Puzzles, Syllogism, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Others Easy to Moderate 26-30 Numerical Ability (35 MCQs) Number Series, Data Interpretation, Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration Moderate 20-23 English Language (30 MCQs) Reading Comprehension, Fill in Blanks, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors Easy to Moderate 22 to 24 Total 100 Easy to Moderate 75-80

Section-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (22 February - Shift 1)

English Language

Topic Questions Level of Difficulty Reading Comprehension 10 Easy-Moderate Correct/Incorrect Sentence identification 10 Easy Cloze Test 5 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy Total 30 Easy-Moderate

Numerical Ability

Topic Questions Level of Difficulty Missing Number Series 5 Easy Simplification 10 Easy Data Interpretation (Table) 5 Easy-Moderate Quadratic 5 Easy Arithmetic 10 Easy Total 35 Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability