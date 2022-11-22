SBI Recruitment 2022 For Manager Post at sbi.co.in: Check Salary And How To Apply

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online application for the Manager Post on its official website. Check SBI Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online application for various Manager Posts including Manager (Projects-Digital Payments), Manager (Products-Digital Payments/Cards) and Manager (Products-Digital Platforms). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification on or before 12 December 2022.

In a bid to apply for SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have requisite educational qualification including B.E./B.Tech in any discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection process for these posts will be based on shortlisting and interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

Candidates selected for these posts will get remuneration as the pay scale for MMGS-III is Rs. (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230.



Notification Details SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No: CRPD/SCO/2022-23/23

Important Date SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:12 December 2022

Vacancy Details SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Manager (Projects-Digital Payments)-05

Manager (Products-Digital Payments/Cards)-02

Manager (Products-Digital Platforms)-02

Eligibility Criteria SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have B.E./B.Tech in the discipline, or

MCA, or

MBA/PGDM, or

Equivalent as full time course from recognized institute (Minimum Percentage of Marks:60%)

Candidates applying for SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and others.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How To Apply SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available

on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and

pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.Last date for submission on online application is 12 December 2022.sbi