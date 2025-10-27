SBI Officer Recruitment 2025: SBI Plans to Hire 3500 Officers in Next 5 Months - Check More Details Here

MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
By Manish Kumar
Oct 27, 2025, 16:33 IST

SBI Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank across the country is all set to recruit a total of 3,500 officers in coming days. These positions are available in different categories including Probationary Officer, Specialist Officer, CBO and others.

SBI Officer Recruitment 2025: In a major move, the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank across the country has planned to recruit a total of 3,500 officers in coming days. The move is expected to strengthen its operations, bank's workforce and enhance and improve the customer service across the country. The bank has already initiated recruitment for these positions including Probationary Officer, Circle Based Officer, Specialist Officers and others.

As per reports, recently SBI had concluded the recruitment process for 505 Probationary Officers (POs) in June. Bank is underway for the recruitment of various Officer posts for which the application process has been initiated and bank has already received the application process for the same. 

Earlier the SBI had launched the recruitment drive for around 3,000 Circle Based Officers posts across the country. The Bank is likely to conclude the recruitment process for these positions in the current financial year.  

The recruitment process will consist of three stages including Prelims, Mains followed by Interview round for the Officers posts. The bank will release the detailed notification which will consist of all the crucial details including selection process, crucial dates, application process and others.

Apart from these, the Bank had earlier announced the recruitment process in different categories for about 18,000 positions across the country. Out of 18000 positions, it is expected that 13,500 clerical posts will also be filled, as per media reports.

Needless to say, the State Bank of India is the largest bank across the country which currently employs more than 2.4 lakh people. It has its reach in almost all parts of the country with maximum branches serving its customers. In a bid to to create  workplace for 

The bank is committed to strengthen its operations, bank's workforce and enhance and improve the customer service across the country and the recent move to launch the recruitment drive is a part to improve its services.


Manish Kumar
