SBI Officer Recruitment 2025: SBI Plans to Hire 3500 Officers in Next 5 Months - Check More Details Here

SBI Officer Recruitment 2025: In a major move, the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank across the country has planned to recruit a total of 3,500 officers in coming days. The move is expected to strengthen its operations, bank's workforce and enhance and improve the customer service across the country. The bank has already initiated recruitment for these positions including Probationary Officer, Circle Based Officer, Specialist Officers and others.

As per reports, recently SBI had concluded the recruitment process for 505 Probationary Officers (POs) in June. Bank is underway for the recruitment of various Officer posts for which the application process has been initiated and bank has already received the application process for the same.

Earlier the SBI had launched the recruitment drive for around 3,000 Circle Based Officers posts across the country. The Bank is likely to conclude the recruitment process for these positions in the current financial year.