The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon conclude the application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO Recruitment 2025 by submitting their online applications at the official website, sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is July 14, 2025. The selection process will include a preliminary exam, main exam, psychometric test, and interview. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 541 PO vacancies across various SBI branches. Get complete details on the SBI PO Application Form 2025, exam dates, application steps, fees etc here.

SBI PO Last Date 2025

SBI initiated the registration process with the release of the SBI PO Notification. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications until tomorrow, 14th July 2025. However, they will be able to download their application forms until 29th July 2025. As the application form will be required during the document verification process, candidates are advised to download and safely keep a copy after submission. Successfully registered candidates will be required to appear for the Prelims exam in August 2025.