The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon conclude the application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO Recruitment 2025 by submitting their online applications at the official website, sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is July 14, 2025. The selection process will include a preliminary exam, main exam, psychometric test, and interview. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 541 PO vacancies across various SBI branches. Get complete details on the SBI PO Application Form 2025, exam dates, application steps, fees etc here.
SBI PO Last Date 2025
SBI initiated the registration process with the release of the SBI PO Notification. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications until tomorrow, 14th July 2025. However, they will be able to download their application forms until 29th July 2025. As the application form will be required during the document verification process, candidates are advised to download and safely keep a copy after submission. Successfully registered candidates will be required to appear for the Prelims exam in August 2025.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Official Notification Release Date
|
24th June 2025
|
SBI PO Apply Starts
|
24th June 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
14th July 2025
|
Last date for the Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges
|
14th July 2025
|
Last Date for Printing Application
|
29th July 2025
|
Preliminary Exam Date
|
July/August 2025
SBI PO Apply Online 2025 Link
The SBI PO Apply Online link is now active on the official State Bank of India website. For your convenience, the direct link to apply online is provided below, allowing candidates to quickly access and fill out their SBI PO 2025 application form without hassle.
Steps to Fill SBI PO Application Form
Candidates interested in submitting the SBI PO Online Form can follow the steps provided below:
- Visit the official State Bank of India website at sbi.co.in.
- Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and click on ‘Current Openings’.
- Find the SBI PO Recruitment 2025 link and click on ‘Apply Online’.
- Register yourself by providing a valid email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.
- Log in using the registration number and password.
- Fill in the application form.
- Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration in the prescribed format.
- Pay the applicable application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
- Review the form and submit it.
- Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.
SBI PO Application Fee
Candidates applying for the SBI PO 2025 exam must pay the fee online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI services. The fee amount differs for all categories:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
NIL
|
Others
|
Rs. 750/-
