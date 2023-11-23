SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in, Check Exam Pattern

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Mains Hall Ticket for the posts of Probationary Officer on its official website sbi.co.in. Check the download link.

SBI PO Admit Card 2023 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Mains Admit Card 2023 for the posts of Probationary Officer on its official website. The admit card download link is available on the official website and candidates who have to appear in the SBI mains exam round can download their admit card from the link on the official website of SBI sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website. However, you can download the SBI PO mains admit card directly through the link given below.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link

It is noted that the Probationary Officer mains exam is scheduled on December 05, 2023, across the country. Candidates qualified in the Probationary Officer prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam as per the selection process for the same.

Earlier, SBI announced the PO Prelims Result 2023 on November 21, 2023. As per the selection process for the Probationary Officer posts, all the candidates qualified in the preliminary examination are able to appear for the mains exam round which will be conducted on December 05, 2023, across the country.

All such candidates qualified for the SBI PO Mains exam round can download their Hall Ticket from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI)-sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the PO Mains Admit Card 2023 link on the home page.

Step 4: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 5: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

SBI PO 2023 Mains Exam: Overview

SBI is set to conduct the Probationary Officer Mains exam on December 5, 2023, across the country. The main exam will be conducted online based on an objective/descriptive test pattern. The objective part will consist of 200 marks and 3 hours to complete the test. There will be four sections in the objective part carrying 155 questions including-

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Data Analysis & Interpretation

General/Economy/Banking Awareness, and

English Language

A total of 50 marks will be provided for descriptive mode which will be conducted just after the objective test.

Download the SBI PO Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their SBI mains hall ticket from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during the submission of the online application. Admit Card can be downloaded from the official website until December 5, 2023.