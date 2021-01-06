SBI PO Cut off 2020: Check Expected Cut Off Marks for Prelims Exam & Previous Year Cut-off Trends

SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam was held successfully on 4th & 5th January 2021 in various exam centres across India. Candidates who had applied for the SBI PO Recruitment 2020 appeared for the exam to get recruited as Probationary Officers (POs) in the State Bank of India (SBI). Here in this article, we have guesstimated below the SBI PO Cut Off 2020 on the basis of the difficulty level of Prelims exam. Candidates can check here the expected cut off marks for the SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam along with the previous year cut off trends for online preliminary exam.

The SBI will release the official Cut Off Marks along with the SBI PO Prelims Result 2020. Those who will be able to obtain the cut off marks will get shortlisted for the SBI PO Mains 2020 examination. So, look at the SBI PO Expected Cut Off marks below along with the factors that determine the Cut-off:

Factors affecting SBI PO Cut off 2020

The cut-off is prepared on the basis of following factor:

- Total vacancies

- Number of Applicants who gave the exam

- Difficulty level of Exam

- Previous Year Cut-off Trends

- Reservation Norms

Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Prelims 2020

As per the candidates' feedback, the difficulty level of SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam was Moderate. On an average, candidates were able to make around 55-65 good attempts in the exam. The SBI PO Prelims exam was comprised of Moderate Level Questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in the exam for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the SBI PO Expected Cut-Off 2020 for Prelims Exam below:

Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General 58 to 68 EWS 56 to 66 OBC 53 to 63 SC 43 to 53 ST 41 to 51

Previous Year Cut-off Trends: SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018 & 2019

Have a look at the previous years' cut-off trends for the SBI PO Prelims exam below:

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019 SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018 Gen - 71 Gen - 56.75 SC - 61.75 SC - 49.00 ST - 54.75 ST - 43.00 OBC - 68.25 OBC - 54.25 EWS - 68.25 OH - 45.25 VH - 49.00 HI - 14.75

