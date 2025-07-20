SBI PO Exam Date 2025: Check Prelims Shift Timings, Admit Card and Paper Pattern

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the exam date for the Probationary Officer (PO) Exam 2025. As per the notice, the SBI PO Prelims Exam will be held on August 2, 4 and 5 in four shifts each day. This exam is being conducted to fill 541 PO vacancies across various branches of SBI. The selection process includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview. Candidates need to qualify each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage. With the exam just around the corner, candidates are advised to begin their final revision and prepare thoroughly for the exam.

SBI PO Exam Date 2025

SBI PO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025. It will be held in four shifts each day, showing the high level of competition. Therefore, candidates must be well-prepared to perform their best.

As per reports, approximately 6,57,850 candidates have registered and are expected to appear for SBI PO 2025 exam. It will be conducted online and will feature objective-type questions, assessing candidates on subjects such as English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.