SBI PO Exam Date 2025: Check Prelims Shift Timings, Admit Card and Paper Pattern

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the exam date for the Probationary Officer (PO) Exam 2025. As per the notice, the SBI PO Prelims Exam will be held on August 2, 4 and 5 in four shifts each day. This exam is being conducted to fill 541 PO vacancies across various branches of SBI. The selection process includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview. Candidates need to qualify each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage. With the exam just around the corner, candidates are advised to begin their final revision and prepare thoroughly for the exam.
SBI PO Exam Date 2025
SBI PO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025. It will be held in four shifts each day, showing the high level of competition. Therefore, candidates must be well-prepared to perform their best.
As per reports, approximately 6,57,850 candidates have registered and are expected to appear for SBI PO 2025 exam. It will be conducted online and will feature objective-type questions, assessing candidates on subjects such as English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.
SBI PO Exam Schedule
SBI PO Prelims Exam Date is August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. The admit card will be issued in the last week of July 2025. The Preliminary result will be announced in August/September 2025, tentatively. You can check the complete schedule in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification
|
24th June 2025
|
Application
|
24th June 2025 – 14th July 2025
|
Application Fee
|
24 June to 14 July 2025
|
Pre-Exam Training
|
July/August 2025
|
Admit Card
|
4th Week of July 2025
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025
|
Prelims Result
|
August/September 2025
|
Main Call Letter 2025
|
August/September 2025
|
Mains Exam Date 2025
|
September 2025
|
Mains Result
|
September/October 2025
|
Phase 3 Call Letter 2025
|
October/November 2025
|
Phase 3- Psychometric Test
|
October/November 2025
|
Interview and Group Discussion
|
October/November 2025
|
Final Result 2025
|
November/December 2025
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Date
SBI will issue the admit card 7 to 10 days before the exam date on the official website – sbi.co.in. Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to download the admit card. SBI PO Prelims Admit Card is a mandatory document that contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.
SBI PO Shift Timings
The SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Exam will be held on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025 in four shifts per day to accommodate approximately 6,57,850 applicants. The exam will be held at various designated centres across the country. The exam timings are as follows:
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Exam Time
|
Shift 1
|
7:30 AM
|
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|
Shift 2
|
10:30 AM
|
11:30 PM – 12:30 PM
|
Shift 3
|
1:00 PM
|
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|
Shift 4
|
3:30 PM
|
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
SBI PO Exam Pattern
SBI PO Preliminary Exam is divided into three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. It will be conducted in online mode and will consist of 100 objective-type questions. 20 minutes will be allotted to complete each section.
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subjects
|
English Language
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reasoning Ability
|
No. of Questions
|
40
|
30
|
30
|
Marks
|
40
|
30
|
30
|
Duration
|
20 minutes
|
20 minutes
|
20 minutes
