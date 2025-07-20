SBI PO Exam Date 2025: Check Prelims Shift Timings, Admit Card and Paper Pattern

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Exam on August 2nd, 4th, and 5th in four shifts each day. With over 6.5 lakh applicants, the officials have announced the complete schedule, shift timings, and admit card release date to help candidates prepare better.

Jul 20, 2025, 15:24 IST
SBI PO 2025: Check Exam Date, Shift Timings, Admit Card & Pattern

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the exam date for the Probationary Officer (PO) Exam 2025. As per the notice, the SBI PO Prelims Exam will be held on August 2, 4 and 5 in four shifts each day. This exam is being conducted to fill 541 PO vacancies across various branches of SBI. The selection process includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview. Candidates need to qualify each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage. With the exam just around the corner, candidates are advised to begin their final revision and prepare thoroughly for the exam.

SBI PO Exam Date 2025

SBI PO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025. It will be held in four shifts each day, showing the high level of competition. Therefore, candidates must be well-prepared to perform their best.
As per reports, approximately 6,57,850 candidates have registered and are expected to appear for SBI PO 2025 exam. It will be conducted online and will feature objective-type questions, assessing candidates on subjects such as English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

SBI PO Exam Schedule

SBI PO Prelims Exam Date is August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. The admit card will be issued in the last week of July 2025. The Preliminary result will be announced in August/September 2025, tentatively. You can check the complete schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Notification

24th June 2025

Application

24th June 2025 – 14th July 2025

Application Fee

24 June to 14 July 2025

Pre-Exam Training

July/August 2025

Admit Card

4th Week of July 2025

Prelims Exam Date

2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025

Prelims Result

August/September 2025

Main Call Letter 2025

August/September 2025

Mains Exam Date 2025

September 2025

Mains Result

September/October 2025

Phase 3 Call Letter 2025

October/November 2025

Phase 3- Psychometric Test

October/November 2025

Interview and Group Discussion

October/November 2025

Final Result 2025

November/December 2025

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Date

SBI will issue the admit card 7 to 10 days before the exam date on the official website – sbi.co.in. Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to download the admit card. SBI PO Prelims Admit Card is a mandatory document that contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.

SBI PO Shift Timings

The SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Exam will be held on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025 in four shifts per day to accommodate approximately 6,57,850 applicants. The exam will be held at various designated centres across the country. The exam timings are as follows:

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Time

Shift 1

7:30 AM

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:30 PM – 12:30 PM

Shift 3

1:00 PM

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Shift 4

3:30 PM

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

SBI PO Exam Pattern

SBI PO Preliminary Exam is divided into three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. It will be conducted in online mode and will consist of 100 objective-type questions. 20 minutes will be allotted to complete each section.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

Subjects

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

No. of Questions

40

30

30

Marks

40

30

30

Duration

20 minutes

20 minutes

20 minutes

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
