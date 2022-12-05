SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2022 Download @sbi.co.in: Check Login Link Here

SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2022 has been released by the bank on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Check the direct link and steps to download below.

SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2022: State of Bank of India, recently, released the login link to download SBI PO Admit Card Card for all the students who have applied for SBI PO Recruitment 2022 against 1673 vacancies from 22 September to 12 October 2022. The admit card can be fetched using the registration details by clicking on the login link on the website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in. After downloading the admit card, students should take a printout and appear at the mentioned centre along with the same.

How can I Download SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2022 ?

We have provided the simple steps to download the call letter from the website of the bank below:

Step 1: First, visit the website of the State Bank of India

Step 2: Go to ‘Announcement Section

Step 3: Click on ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION C ALL LETTER’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’

Step 4: This will take you to the login page

Step 5: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number

Step 6: Provide your Date of Birth or Password

Step 7: Enter the captcha and click on the ‘Login’ Tab

Step 8: Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card

SBI is conducting the national prelims exam for four consecutive days, i.e., 17 December, 18 December, 19 December and 20 December 2022. It is mandatory to carry the admit card and a valid Photo ID Card in original at the exam centre.

SBI PO Pre Exam Pattern 2022

Number of Questions and Marks Time Subject 30 MCQs of 30 marks 20 mins English 35 MCQs of 35 marks 20 mins Maths 35 MCQs of 35 marks 20 mins Reasoning 100 MCQs of 100 Marks - Negative marking of 1/4 marks for ever wrong answer

1 hour Total

Also Read:

SBI PO Preparation Tips

SBI PO Result 2022

The result will be announced in the month of January 2023. The bank will prepare the list of qualified candidates and release the marks of the participants.

Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer will be called to appear for the mains exam. SBI PO Mains Exam will be held in the month of January or February 2023.