SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2022 Download @sbi.co.in: Check Login Link Here

SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2022: State of Bank of India, recently, released the login link to download SBI PO Admit Card Card for all the students who have applied for SBI PO Recruitment 2022 against 1673 vacancies from 22 September to 12 October 2022. The admit card can be fetched using the registration details by clicking on the login link on the website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in. After downloading the admit card, students should take a printout and appear at the mentioned centre along with the same.
SBI PO Pre Admit Card Link
How can I Download SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2022 ?
We have provided the simple steps to download the call letter from the website of the bank below:
Step 1: First, visit the website of the State Bank of India
Step 2: Go to ‘Announcement Section
Step 3: Click on ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION C ALL LETTER’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’
Step 4: This will take you to the login page
Step 5: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number
Step 6: Provide your Date of Birth or Password
Step 7: Enter the captcha and click on the ‘Login’ Tab
Step 8: Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card
SBI is conducting the national prelims exam for four consecutive days, i.e., 17 December, 18 December, 19 December and 20 December 2022. It is mandatory to carry the admit card and a valid Photo ID Card in original at the exam centre.
SBI PO Pre Exam Pattern 2022
|Number of Questions and Marks
|Time
|Subject
|30 MCQs of 30 marks
|20 mins
|English
|35 MCQs of 35 marks
|20 mins
|Maths
|35 MCQs of 35 marks
|20 mins
|Reasoning
|100 MCQs of 100 Marks - Negative marking of 1/4 marks for ever wrong answer
|1 hour
|Total
The result will be announced in the month of January 2023. The bank will prepare the list of qualified candidates and release the marks of the participants.
Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer will be called to appear for the mains exam. SBI PO Mains Exam will be held in the month of January or February 2023.