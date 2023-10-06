SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Online Application Date Extended Till Oct 21, Apply at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date to apply for 439 Specialist Officer posts till October 21, 2023. Check steps to apply.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Notification: State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the online application last date for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023. Bank has released a short notice on October 6. 2023 in this regard. Now interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the 439 Specialist Officer Posts on or before October 21, 2023 at sbi.co.in. Earlier the last date for registration for the above recruitment drive was October 6, 2023.



Earlier State Bank of India (SBI) has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of 439 various Managerial and Specialist posts in its different branches across the country. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written online exam which will be conducted in the month of December 2023 or January 2024.

Short Notice

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

To apply for these Specialist Officer/Managerial posts, candidates should have different educational qualifications for various categories of posts. You can check the detailed notification for the educational qualifications for the posts before apply for the same.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/EWS have to pay Rs. 750 as an application fee. The SC/ST/ EMS candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. You can pay the requisite fee by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information to the link.

How To Apply For SBI SCO Recruitment 2023?

To apply for the Specialist Officer/Managerial post, you are advised to follow the steps given below.