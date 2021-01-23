SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Manager (Retail Product) Posts, Apply Online @sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer post on regular basis against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/33. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subject can apply online at sbi.co.in.

The candidates who have already submitted the application in response to Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2020-21/26 dated 18.09.2020 for the post of Manager (Retail Products) need not apply again as their earlier application will be considered valid for fresh advertisement. The candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode only on or before 12 February 2021. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Candidates can consider this article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 12 February 2021

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Manager (Retail Products) - 5 Posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBA/ PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full-time BE/B.Tech in any stream. The Institute should be recognised/approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Download SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online latest by 12 February 2021. Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, a candidate should submit the same. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee