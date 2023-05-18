SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Specialist Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

SBI has invited online applications for the 50 Specialist Officer Posts on its official website. Check SBI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 Notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the Specialist Officer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 05, 2023.

Under the recruitment drive, SBI has started to fill various Specialist Officer posts including Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead), Project Manager, Manager (Tech Architect),Manager (IT Security Expert), Manager (Performance Test Lead) and others. Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of SBI-https://sbi.co.in/.



SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 16, 2023

Closing date of application: June 05, 2023



SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead)-01

Chief Manager (PMO - Lead) -02

Chief Manager (Tech Architect)-03

Project Manager-06

Manager (Tech Architect)-03

Manager (Data Architect)-03

Manager (DevSecOps Engineer)-04

Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist)-03

Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist)-03

Manager (Integration Lead)-01

Manager (Integration Specialist)-04

Manager (IT Security Expert)-04

Manager (SIT Test Lead)-02

Manager (Performance Test Lead)-02

Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst)-01

Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead)-04

Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst)-04

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead)-B. Tech. / B.E. / M. Tech. / M. Sc. (Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering) or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines OR

MCA from University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. regulatory bodies.

Chief Manager (PMO - Lead) -B. Tech. / B.E. / M. Tech. / M. Sc.

(Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering) or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines OR

MCA from University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. regulatory bodies.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 31/01/2023)

Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead): Min-35/Max 48

Chief Manager (PMO - Lead):Min-30/Max 44

Chief Manager (Tech Architect): Min-30/Max 42

Project Manager: Min-28/Max 38

Manager (Tech Architect): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (Data Architect): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (DevSecOps Engineer): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (Integration Lead): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (Integration Specialist): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (IT Security Expert): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (SIT Test Lead): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (Performance Test Lead): Min-28/Max 38

Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst): Min-28/Max 38

Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead): Min-25/Max 35

Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst): Min-25/Max 35

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 PDF







SBI SO Recruitment 2023:How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://bank.sbi/careers

Step 2:Pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Step 3: Candidates are advised to first scan their latest photograph and signature.

Step 4: Upload your photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Upload Document”).

Step 5: Once the application is filled-in completely, submit the same.

Step 6: Candidates should finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.