SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Specialist Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 Notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the Specialist Officer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 05, 2023.
Under the recruitment drive, SBI has started to fill various Specialist Officer posts including Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead), Project Manager, Manager (Tech Architect),Manager (IT Security Expert), Manager (Performance Test Lead) and others. Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of SBI-https://sbi.co.in/.
SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: May 16, 2023
Closing date of application: June 05, 2023
SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead)-01
Chief Manager (PMO - Lead) -02
Chief Manager (Tech Architect)-03
Project Manager-06
Manager (Tech Architect)-03
Manager (Data Architect)-03
Manager (DevSecOps Engineer)-04
Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist)-03
Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist)-03
Manager (Integration Lead)-01
Manager (Integration Specialist)-04
Manager (IT Security Expert)-04
Manager (SIT Test Lead)-02
Manager (Performance Test Lead)-02
Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst)-01
Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead)-04
Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst)-04
SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead)-B. Tech. / B.E. / M. Tech. / M. Sc. (Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering) or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines OR
MCA from University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. regulatory bodies.
Chief Manager (PMO - Lead) -B. Tech. / B.E. / M. Tech. / M. Sc.
(Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering) or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines OR
MCA from University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. regulatory bodies.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 31/01/2023)
Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead): Min-35/Max 48
Chief Manager (PMO - Lead):Min-30/Max 44
Chief Manager (Tech Architect): Min-30/Max 42
Project Manager: Min-28/Max 38
Manager (Tech Architect): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (Data Architect): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (DevSecOps Engineer): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (Integration Lead): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (Integration Specialist): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (IT Security Expert): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (SIT Test Lead): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (Performance Test Lead): Min-28/Max 38
Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst): Min-28/Max 38
Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead): Min-25/Max 35
Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst): Min-25/Max 35
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
SBI SO Recruitment 2023 PDF
SBI SO Recruitment 2023:How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://bank.sbi/careers
Step 2:Pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
Step 3: Candidates are advised to first scan their latest photograph and signature.
Step 4: Upload your photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Upload Document”).
Step 5: Once the application is filled-in completely, submit the same.
Step 6: Candidates should finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.