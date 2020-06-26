SBI SO Salary 2020: Pay Scale, Salary in-hand, Allowances & Perks of 444 Specialist Officer Vacancy

SBI SO Salary 2020: The State Bank of India has released the SBI SO Notification 2020 @sbi.co.in for the recruitment of 444 vacancy of Specialist Officer at various posts such as Executive, Senior Executive, Central Research Team, Head, Investment Officer, Project Manager, Chief Manager, DM, Faculty, Relationship Manager, Manager, Banking Supervisory Specialist , VP, Data Protection Officer and others under the Specialist Cadre Officers. The SBI SO Application Process has begun already and the eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment till 13 July 2020. The salary and job profile of all the Specialist Officer posts are different. Here in this article, we have shared below the SBI SO Salary in-hand, post-wise salary & job profile, KRA, Allowances & Perks enjoyed by specialist officers.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 details

The SBI will recruit candidates for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers through Shortlisting and Interview. There will be no exam for the SBI SO Recruitment 2020. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit such as their eligibility, educational qualification, work experience and other requirements. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for the SBI SO Interview 2020. Candidates' performance in Interview round will decide their selection and recruitment in the State Bank of India as Specialist Officer.

SBI SO Vacancy 2020: 444 Vacancies

Let's first have a look at the important dates of SBI SO 2020 recruitment below:

Event Date Start Date of Online Application Process 23 June 2020 Last Date of Online Application Process 13 July 2020 SBI SO Interview 2020 Soon

SBI SO Salary 2020: In-Hand after 7th Pay Commission

SBI SO is one of the most coveted posts and the most sought-after post in India. The minimum basic pay of SBI SO Grade 1 is of Rs 23,700 excluding DA, HRA & other allowances. The SBI SO Salary differs for all the grades and posts. Under the SBI SO Recruitment 2020, the selected candidates will be paid salary of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490 along with other allowances such as DA, HRA, PF, CCA, LFC, Contributory Pension Fund, Medical Facility and others. Let's now have a look at the post-wise in-hand salary of SBI SO below:

SBI SO Post/Grade Salary or Pay Scale Head (Product, Investment & Research) Rs 80 lakh - Rs 99.62 lakh (Annually) Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (Annually) Central Research Team (Support) Rs 7 - 10 lakh (Annually) Investment Officer Rs 12 - 18 lakh (Annually) Project Development Manager (Technology) Rs 12 - 18 lakh (Annually) Relationship Manager Rs 6 lakh - Rs 15 lakh (Annually) Relationship Manager (Team Lead) Rs 10 lakh - Rs 28 lakh (Annually) Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) Rs 40 - 43 lakh (Annually) - No Increment Chief Manager (Special situation Team) 50030-1460/4-55870-1650/2-59170 Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950 Chief Officer (Security) Rs 1.40 lakh (Monthly) Increment of Rs 21,000 - 2nd year Increment of Rs 24,000 - 3rd year Deputy Manager (IS Audit) 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950. Banking Supervisory Specialist (Contract Period 1 Year) Negotiable CTC + Monthly Moble Expenses, Travel Expenses Manager – Anytime Channels 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490 Executive (FI & MM) Rs 6 lakh (Annually) Fixed 70% + Variable 30% Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR) Rs 10 lakh (Annually) Fixed 70% + Variable 30% Sr. Executive (Digital Relations) Rs 12 - 20 lakh (Annually) Fixed 70% + Variable 30% Sr. Executive (Analytics) Rs 12 - 20 lakh (Annually) Fixed 70% + Variable 30% Sr. Executive (Digital Marketing) Rs 12 - 20 lakh (Annually) Fixed 70% + Variable 30% Faculty, SBI Kolkata Rs 25 lakh - Rs 40 lakh Product Manager 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490 Manager (Data Analyst) 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490 Manager (Digital Marketing) 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490 SME Credit Analyst 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

-This Salary is negotiable and depends upon the experience of candidates

- These posts are eligible for Performance Linked Pay (PLP) - 0% to 30% and Annual Increment of 0% to 12% on the basis of performance rating by SBI

-Eligible for allowances & perks such as DA, CCA, PF, HRA, LFC, Contributory Pension Fund, Medical Facility as per SBI's rules

-Increment & allowances will be given on the basis of post and Bank's rules

Allowances & Perks of SBI SO

In addition to the salary, the SBI Specialist Officer SO is granted with other allowances and perks such as