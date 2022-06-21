SCCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 177 Junior Assistant Posts @tssccl.onlineportal.org.in, Download PDF

SCCL has invited online application for the 177 Junior Assistant Posts on its official website. Check SCCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL ) has published recruitment notification for the 177 Junior Assistant posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 July 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University and 6 months certificate or Diploma or Degree Course in Computer Applications /Information Technology can apply for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.



Notification Details for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job :

Employment Notice No: 02/2022

Important Dates for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 July 2022

Vacancy Details for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Assistant-177

Eligibility Criteria for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University and 6 months certificate or Diploma or Degree Course in Computer Applications /Information Technology from the Institute Recognized by Government for those who have not studied computer/information technology as one of the subjects in their Degree.

Age Limit for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

30 Years as on 01.01.2022.

Relaxation as per norms.

How to Apply for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Visit SCCL Website http://www.scclmines.com and apply on or before 10 July 2022. Follow these steps to apply successfully.