SCCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 177 Junior Assistant Posts @tssccl.onlineportal.org.in, Download PDF

SCCL has invited online application for the 177 Junior Assistant Posts on its official website. Check SCCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: Jun 21, 2022 12:03 IST
SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL ) has published recruitment notification for the 177 Junior Assistant posts on its official website.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 July 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University and 6 months certificate or Diploma or Degree Course in Computer Applications /Information Technology can apply for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.


Notification Details for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job : 
Employment Notice No: 02/2022

Important Dates for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 July 2022

Vacancy Details  for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Junior Assistant-177 

Eligibility Criteria for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University and 6 months certificate or Diploma or Degree Course in Computer Applications /Information Technology from the Institute Recognized by Government for those who have not studied computer/information technology as one of the subjects in their Degree.

Age Limit for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
30 Years as on 01.01.2022.
Relaxation as per norms. 

How to Apply for SCCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Visit SCCL Website http://www.scclmines.com and apply on or before 10 July 2022. Follow these steps to apply successfully. 

  • Click on Careers Recruitment Notifications
  • Fill the application by following the instructions. Ensure all the fields of are
    filled before submission of Online Application
  • Candidates have to take a print of the ONLINE Application Form after successful submission of data and retain the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in SCCL Recruitment 2022?

There are total 177 vacancies are available for Junior Assistant.

What are the Important Dates for SCCL Recruitment 2022?

10 July 2022 is the last date for online apply for these posts.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for SCCL Recruitment 2022?

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University and 6 months certificate or Diploma or Degree Course in Computer Applications /Information Technology can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in SCCL Recruitment 2022?

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL ) has invited online application for the 177 Junior Assistant posts.
