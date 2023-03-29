SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 99 Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification : The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has released recruitment notice for the 99 Faculty posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 on or before 14th April 2023.


Notification Details SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023:
Advt No.: 01/23

Important Date SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 27 March 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application:14 April 2023
Last Date for Making Online Fee Payment: 14 April 2023
Date of Online Objective type Examination (CBT): June/July 2023

Vacancy Details SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :
Assistant Professor-99

Eligibility Criteria SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :
Educational Qualification
Applicants should have M.Ed with at least 55% of marks in a recognized university or MA with a minimum of 55% marks along with a B.Ed.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

 

SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification : Overview 

Organization  The State Council of Educational Research and Training
Post Name Assistant Professor 
Number of Posts  99
Category  Govt Jobs
Application Mode Online
Opening Date for Online Application  27 March 2023
Closing  Date for Online Application 14 April 2023
Official Website  http://scert.delhi.gov.in/

How To Download: SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification

  1. Visit the official website of The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - Direct Recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor in SCERT and DIETs, Delhi' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
  5. Download SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

Age Limit SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification

Candidates should be between 18 to 45 years of age. 

SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website of SCERT-www.scert.delhi.gov.in on or before 14 April 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023?

14 April 2023 is the last date for submission of application for the post.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have M.Ed with at least 55% of marks in a recognized university or MA with a minimum of 55% marks along with a B.Ed.

What are the Jobs in SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023?

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has notified for 99 Assistant Professor posts on its official website.
