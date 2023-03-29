SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 99 Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SCERT has invited online applications for the 99 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check SCERT Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification : The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has released recruitment notice for the 99 Faculty posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 on or before 14th April 2023.



Notification Details SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023:

Advt No.: 01/23

Important Date SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 27 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application:14 April 2023

Last Date for Making Online Fee Payment: 14 April 2023

Date of Online Objective type Examination (CBT): June/July 2023

Vacancy Details SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Assistant Professor-99

Eligibility Criteria SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Educational Qualification

Applicants should have M.Ed with at least 55% of marks in a recognized university or MA with a minimum of 55% marks along with a B.Ed.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification : Overview

How To Download: SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - Direct Recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor in SCERT and DIETs, Delhi' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Age Limit SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification

Candidates should be between 18 to 45 years of age.

How To Apply SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website of SCERT-www.scert.delhi.gov.in on or before 14 April 2023.