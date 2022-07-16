Shipping Corporation (SCI) Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Manager Posts @shipindia.com

Shipping Corporation (SCI) is hiring 46 Assistant Manager Posts @shipindia.com. Candidates can check the details in the article below.

Shipping Corporation (SCI) Recruitment 2022: Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in the employment newspaper (14 July to 22 July 2022). A total of 46 vacancies are available for Management, Finance, HR, Law, Civil, Fire and Security and Company Secretary specialization. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at secl-cil.in from 16 July to 16 August 2022.

SCI Notification Download

SCI Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 16 July 2022

Last Date of Application - 16 August 2022

Admit cards to the candidates for Online Exam - 26 August 2022

Online Exam - 11 September 2022

Result of Online Exam and short listing of candidates for Stage II - 4 th week of September 2022

Stage II: Group Discussion and Interviews - 2nd week of October 2022

Result Declaration - 4th week of October 2022

Shipping Corporation (SCI) Vacancy Details

Management - 17

Finance - 10

HR - 10

Law - 5

Civil - 1

Fire and Security - 2

Company Secretary speclaization - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Shipping Corporation (SCI) Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Management - 2 years full time MBA /Post Graduate Degree in Business Management/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

Finance - Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant

HR - 2 years full time MBA/MMS with specialization in Personnel Management/HRD/HRM/Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare OR 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare/HRM OR Masters in Personnel Management from UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

Law - Full time degree in Law (3 years / 5 years) from a recognised University India with minimum of 60% marks. CS Qualification is desirable.

Fire & Security - Full time regular BE/B.Tech. in Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognised University (10+2+4 regular stream) with minimum of 60% marks. Personnel with relevant experience in PSUs/PSBs will be given preference.

Civil - Engineering - 4 years full time Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

CS - Qualified Company Secretary having Associate / Fellow membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Age Limit:

27 years

Selection Criteria for Shipping Corporation (SCI) Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022

The selection process will consist of two stages:

Stage I: Online Examination

Stage II: Final Selection Process (GD & PI)

How to apply for SCI Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to apply online through SCI’s website: www.shipindia.com >Careers> Shore> “Recruitment of Assistant Managers on contract 2022”.