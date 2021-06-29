SHSB Bihar Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 to Release Tomorrow @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Exam on 5 July

State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released a notice regarding the admit card and date of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Staff Nurse on on the official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org. Details Here

SHSB Bihar Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released a notice regarding the admit card and date of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Staff Nurse on on the official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org. As per the notice, SHSB Admit Card will be available tomorrow i.e. on 30 June 2021

SHSB Exam will be held on 05 July 2021.

SHSB Exam Date Notice

There will be 100 multiple choice questions in the exam. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in exam. There will be no interview. Selected candidate will be paid Rs. 20,000/-per month.

The candidates are required to score following percentage of marks in order to qualify in the exam:

General - 40% OBC - 36.5% SC/ST - 34% Female and PWD - 32%

Successful candidates will be called for Document Verification/Counselling. They will be required to bring all the documents mentioned in the advertisement

SHSB Recruitment is bring done to fill up Staff Nurse Posts, against advertisement number 11/2020.

SHSB had published the notification in the month of December 2021. Online Applications were invited from 31 December to 20 January 2021.