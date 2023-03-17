SIDBI Grade A Result 2023 (Out) at sidbi.in: Download PDF Here

SIDBI Grade A Result 2023 has been released by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Get Direct Link to Download SIDBI Assistant Manager Selection List PDF Here.

SIDBI Grade A Result 2023 is released on 17 March 2023. Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) announced the result of the online exam conducted on 28 January 2023, for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream , on its official website (sidbi.in). Selected candidates in the exam will be called for the interview round.

The candidates who appeared in the exam can download SIDBI Assistant Manager Result on the official website sidbi.in or through the SIDBI Grade A Result Link is also provided below. SIDBI has prepared a list of successful candidates in a PDF format. SIDBI Grade A Result PDF consists of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

SIDBI Result 2023: How to Download SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidates can download SIDBI Grade A Result PDF from the official website by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the website of SIDBI - sidbi.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ Tab and click on 'SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream – 2022

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Click here to download’ given against ‘Result of Written Exam’

Step 4: Download SIDBI Assistant Manager Result PDF

Step 5: Check the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates

SIDBI Result 2023: Check Interview Details

The candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF are required to appear for the interview. round. SIDBI Interview Admit Card will be available on the official website. The shortlisted candidates can check the details of interview on their admit card.

Final scorecard of the exam is withheld by the recruitment agency and shall be released after the completion of the interview process.

A module shall be available in SIDBI's website shortly for checking scores.

SIDBI Result 2023: Cut Off Marks 2023

SIDBI Grade A Cut Off 2023 will be released soon on the official website. SIDBI Grade A Cut off 2023 marks will depend on various factors such as the number of vacancies released, the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, and the difficulty level of the exam.