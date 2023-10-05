Siddharth University Result 2023 Released at suksn.edu.in: Download B.Ed 1st Year Marksheet

Siddharth University Result 2023 OUT: Siddharth University (SU) has recently published the result of B.Ed 1st year. Students can get the direct link and the steps to check the Siddharth University results here.

Siddharth University Result 2023 OUT: Siddharth University (SU), Kapilvastu has recently declared the exam result of B.Ed 1st year. SU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- suksn.edu.in. All the students who participated in the B.Ed 1st year exam can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the MCBU result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

Siddharth University Results 2023

Recently, Siddharth University released the results for the B.Ed 1st year exam. Siddharth University Results 2023 have been released online on the official website- suksn.edu.in

How to Check Siddharth University Results?

Siddharth University students can check their B.Ed 1st year results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of SU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - suksn.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select type of exam, session and click on it.

Step 5: Check your course in the list

Step 6: Enter the roll number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Siddharth University Results

Check here the direct link for Siddharth University Result 2023 for B.Ed 1st and 2nd year exam.

Course Result Date Result Links B.Ed.- I Year 04-Oct-2023 Click here

Siddharth University: Highlights

Siddharth University is situated in Kapilvastu, Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 2015. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Siddharth University offers diploma, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various disciplines like Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home Science.

The University has more than 250 colleges affiliated with it from six districts of Uttar Pradesh- Maharajghanj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Basti and Shravasti.