Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Officer Posts @spscskm.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2021: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has invited applications for the Scientific Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2021 through the prescribed application format on or before 15 March 2021 upto 12 midnight.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master of Science in Botany, Zoology, Anthropology (Physical) Bio-Technology or Forensic Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No.: 02/SPSC/EXAM/2021

Dated: 15.02.2021.

Important Date for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 March 2021

Vacancy Details for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Scientific Officer (Biology)-01

Scientific Officer (Chemistry)-01

Scientific Officer (Questioned Document) -01

Eligibility Criteria for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientific Officer (Biology)-Master of Science in Botany, Zoology, Anthropology (Physical) Bio-Technology or Forensic Science from a recognized university.

Minimum three months training on Forensic Biology and Serology from a recognized Institution.

03 yrs of working experience in Forensic Biology and Serology discipline under State/Central Government Forensic Laboratory.

Scientific Officer (Chemistry)-Master of Science in Chemistry or Master of Science in Forensic Science or Masterof Science in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized university.

Minimum three months training on Forensic Chemistry, Drugs & Narcotics and Toxicology from a recognized institution.

03 yrs of analytical experience in Forensic Chemistry, Drugs & Narcotics and Toxicology under State/Centre Govt. Forensic Laboratory.

Scientific Officer (Questioned Document) -Master of Science in Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics or Forensic Science from a recognized university.

Minimum three months training on Forensic Questioned Document Division from a recognized institution.

03 yrs of working experience in Forensic Questioned Document under State/Central Government Forensic Laboratory.

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2021: PDF

How to Apply for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website http://spscskm.gov.in/ on or before 15 March 2021 upto 12 midnight. Check the notification link for details in this regards.